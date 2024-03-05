Gary Goldsmith spilled some details regarding the Princess of Wales' recovery from abdominal surgery on the reality tv series.

Kate Middleton‘s uncle Gary Goldsmith revealed secrets about her recovery from abdominal surgery during his first night as a contestant on the U.K. reality series Celebrity Big Brother. After answering a straightforward question posed by the show’s hosts, he spilled details about his royal niece.

Much ado has been made about Gary Goldsmith joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. Reportedly, the royal family feared Carole Middleton’s brother would share private details, and on night one, he did.

Goldsmith has been an outspoken advocate for his niece for years. But being a contestant on this show may not protect Kate.

Celebrity Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best asked Goldsmith if he believed his niece was watching his appearance on the series. His response leaked details about her recovery.

“The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?” Odudu and Best asked. Goldsmith replied, “If she is, it’ll be behind the sofa, I guess!”

The hosts asked again, “Which sofa, though?” Goldsmith added, “It’ll be a nice one in a nice house. I can guarantee that.”

Gary’s relationship with Kate Middleton is the focus of his ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ appearance

Gary Goldsmith will likely make his linkage to Kate Middleton the focus of his Celebrity Big Brother appearance. This was apparent from his introductory promo video for the series, which returns to British television for the first time in six years.

In the clip, Goldsmith explains he is “uncle to the future queen of our country. Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales.”

He shared details of the first time he met Prince William, Kate’s husband. Goldsmith spilled, “Catherine was cooking, and William said, ‘Hi’ and asked, ‘Do you want a cup of tea?'”

Goldsmith had a two-word conclusion pertaining to his first meeting with the United Kingdom’s future king. “Very normal,” he said of the experience.

Kate Middleton’s uncle added that he always watched Celebrity Big Brother. However, he claimed it was the “one show he would never do.”

A royal biographer calls Goldsmith’s TV appearance ‘cringe-making’ for royals

Gary Goldsmith’s niece, Kate Middleton, continues to recover from abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales had a medical procedure in January 2024.

Royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun that Goldsmith’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother is “cringe-making, very embarrassing.” The trouble is he doesn’t like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at all. Some of these comments will fall onto Catherine, and she’s had a lot against her. She’s not well.”

Levin feared that any commentary made by Goldsmith could “upset” the Princess of Wales. “I think when you come out of an operation, you’re quite vulnerable, and this could upset her enormously.”

“In principle, people who don’t like her could say she encouraged him to do it, but she would have done nothing of the kind. It’s very embarrassing,” she continued.

Levin concluded, “It’s very hard being a royal, and I don’t know if this is a good idea. The trouble with these programs is they don’t remember there are cameras running all the time, and he could say something inappropriate, which can be quite dangerous. It’s not appropriate behavior.”

Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage. The couple lives there with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.