Royal biographer Tom Bower says the Princess of Wales has a 'long healing process' ahead.

A royal biographer “cannot reveal” all the details he knows about Kate Middleton‘s “serious” abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales continues to recover from the procedure and will return to her royal duties after the Easter holiday.

Kate Middleton’s surgery was ‘very serious’

Tom Bower penned books about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and King Charles. He claims those he has spoken to within royal circles claim Kate Middleton’s surgery was “very serious.”

“You’re not being told what the surgery was,” Tom Bower told TalkTV. “My understanding is that it was very serious.”

“I won’t reveal what I have been told, but she is seriously ill. It is not fatal. She will recover,” Bower continued.

“But it is a long healing process. This is why she has disappeared from view,” he concluded of the Princess of Wales’ health.

Tom Bower says ‘it’s a bad time for the monarchy’

The House of Windsor has taken several big hits over the past four years. First, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals behind.

That was followed by a series of explosive allegations against the clan by the couple. Then, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and duties after being named in a civil suit against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Philip died in 2021. Queen Elizabeth died one year later.

Therefore, the royal family tried to upend itself after King Charles began his reign. But, a series of health setbacks for Charles and Kate Middleton continue to topple their progress.

“It’s far worse than just news management,” Bower said of the royal family’s choice to protect Kate Middleton. “The king is ill, probably more serious than we realize,” he said. “The Princess of Wales, the monarchy’s future, is seriously ill too.”

“We have the constant problem of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The reappearance of Prince Andrew is catastrophic.”

“It’s a bad time for the monarchy and a bad time for Britain. It makes us all appreciate the monarchy more than before,” he says.

“I don’t think it’s so much as the news management. It’s the facts. At the moment, the royal family is besieged by bad health and by scandal too.”

‘It’s months rather than weeks’ for the royal family to be working as a whole again

Kate Middleton photographed in 2022 in Cambridge, England | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Tom Bower believes it will take a longer time than initially estimated for the royal family, as a whole, to be working together again. “It’s months rather than weeks,” he admitted.

“I think Kate Middleton’s recovery will be much longer than they originally anticipated. And King Charles is taking his cancer treatment seriously,” he explained.

Bower believes the king’s lack of “visibility” tells the tale. He claims that Princess Anne cannot bear all the burden of royal appearances, although she is the hardest-working member of the House of Windsor.

Bower also finds it “ironic” that Camilla Parker Bowles, who was criticized for so many years, is now carrying up the whole burden. He believes it is a “remarkable turn of events.”

King Charles continues his cancer treatment. Kate Middleton is recovering at her and Prince William’s Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.