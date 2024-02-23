The royal siblings remain at odds, as the Prince of Wales seeks to protect not only his family, but his wife, Kate Middleton, from further stress

Prince Harry‘s royal return may have one obstacle: his brother Prince William. A royal expert believes William wants to protect his wife, Kate Middleton from stress as she recuperates from abdominal surgery.

Prince William will stand up to Prince Harry for wife Kate Middleton

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship showed signs of strain before Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. A growing divide between the brothers remains after Harry and Meghan’s exit and their public criticism of the royal family.

Royal expert Helena Chard told Fox News Digital, “I don’t believe Prince Harry is truly interested in supporting the British royal family. But his currency is the royal family.”

“It’s in his interest to keep associated with them. The British monarchy continues to represent continuity, stability, and pride.

Chard continued, “I feel Prince Harry must redeem himself in the eyes of the royal family and the public if he hopes for true reconciliation.” However, the Duke of Sussex could be blocked from doing so by his brother.

“Prince William has his own private turmoil,” the expert believes. “He knows his brother well and certainly won’t allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn’t trust him.”

Chard concluded, “Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales. He will not let anything interfere with her recuperation.”

Would Prince Harry be allowed to return as a part-time working royal?

Prince Harry and King Charles photographed together in 2017 in Lille, France | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Since Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles, on the heels of his cancer diagnosis, rumors linger that he wants to return as a part-time working royal. However, author Christopher Anderson told Fox News Digital that while Harry may want to “lend a hand” it might not be the right thing to do.

“Harry is very concerned about his father’s health,” Andersen, author of the book The King, said. “If it were up to Harry, he would almost certainly pitch in, even if it meant keeping an arm’s length away from William, who is still simmering with rage over Harry’s conduct.”

“Harry wants to do right by his father,” Andersen shared. “He wants to pitch in and lend a hand.”

He concluded, “That’s his nature. But regardless of how noble Harry’s intentions may be, his rejoining the royal family in any capacity would inevitably stir things up all over again.”

Could Prince Harry be a part-time working royal and an American citizen?

In an interview that aired on February 16 with Will Reeve of Good Morning America, Prince Harry was asked if he planned on becoming an American citizen. The royal has lived in the United States for almost four years with wife, Meghan Markle.

Reeve asked Harry if he felt American. He responded, “Do I feel American? No. I don’t know how I feel.”

“Would you consider becoming a citizen?” Harry said, “I have considered it. Yeah.”

However, he was vague on the reason that would stop him from doing it. He added that U.S. citizenship “is a thought that has crossed my mind,” but it is “not a high priority for me right now.”

“Harry’s stunning recent admission that he is considering becoming a U.S. citizen hardly inspires confidence in his future as a member of the royal family, Christopher Anderson shared. However, “Harry wants to do right by his father.”

“The British public, which has soured on Harry and [his wife] Meghan in recent years, would be divided over whether he should even be allowed to pick up where he left off,” Andersen concluded. “There would be headlines in the tabloids, intense scrutiny of Harry’s every move, and endless speculation concerning Meghan’s role.”

Prince Harry lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, in California. The couple are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet.