The Duke of Sussex return to the House of Windsor spells trouble claims a royal author, who once had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace.

Speculation surrounding Prince Harry‘s return to the royal family continues. Harry met with King Charles after learning of his cancer diagnosis. While rumors continue to circle regarding a part-time supporting role for Harry within the House of Windsor, a royal author believes the situation is a recipe for an “absolute disaster.”

The possibility of Prince Harry’s return to House of Windsor troubles royal author

Author Angela Levin accompanied Prince Harry on many engagements and had exclusive access to him at Kensington Palace. She wrote Harry: A Biography of a Prince in 2018.

Levin spoke with GBNews to discuss Harry and King Charles’ face-to-face meeting, among other royal news. She believes many factors are at play regarding reports the Duke of Sussex wants to support the monarchy part-time.

“This is something Harry wants to do, to enable himself to run us for money after a little while because their (Harry and Meghan Markle’s) own empire is exploding,” Levin alleges. “He said in 2023 that he wants to ‘look after the monarchy and make it more modern’ and ‘look after William’s children so they won’t have the same difficult time as he’s had.'”

“William doesn’t want anyone messing around with his children. Also, anything he does here, Meghan will control,” she continued.

Levin also believes a royal return might mean a return to a Kensington Palace residence. But she also thinks that wouldn’t be beneficial for the royal family. “If Harry wants to get a place at Kensington Palace as he does, it would be an absolute disaster.”

If Prince Harry returns to the royal family, would Meghan Markle have a role?

Royal author Angela Levin believes that there might be a place for Harry within the monarchy at some point. However, Meghan Markle will likely never have a royal role again.

But, Levin believes that even if she’s not a part of the royal fold, the former Suits star will try to “control” the situation from afar. “Lots of phone calls, lots of telling him what to do. She has to be in charge.”

She continued, “We’ve seen that with everything. She always has to be in the front. She knows exactly what she thinks the monarchy would be. And she won’t give in, she won’t.”

Does King Charles ‘understand’ Prince Harry’s choice?

King Charles and Prince Harry were photographed together in 2018 in London, England | Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Angela Levin responded to commentary by GBNews hosts Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster that King Charles may “understand” Prince Harry’s devotion to Meghan Markle, as he remained devoted to Camilla Parker Bowles for decades. She can see the similarities in the situations but believes they have one core difference.

“Camilla never made a nasty comment (publicly), while Meghan and Harry have made the most rude comments,” Levin said. “They said things about Camilla that she’s the most horrendous person, and King Charles won’t accept that.”

“He can’t help loving his son but hates what he’s doing. Hates his behavior and criticism of all the senior royals,” she concluded.

Prince Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.