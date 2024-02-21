The Duke and Duchess appear to be going their separate ways. What does this mean for brand Sussex?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secretly split, and this division will likely push their personal and professional careers forward. However, their separation isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Here are the details.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have split…professionally

Shortly after leaving their workload for the crown behind in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle united in several professional projects. The couple signed a Netflix deal for $100 million and a Spotify deal to produce a podcast.

Subsequently, everything Harry and Meghan did after leaving the House of Windsor, they did together. Even though Meghan’s podcast featured her voice and points of view, Harry was a contributor.

Then, in 2023, royal watchers learned that Meghan had signed with William Morris Endeavor for projects unrelated to acting and without Harry. In February of this year, the podcast company Lemonada Media added Meghan to their stable of talent.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au commented, “Harry and Meghan have truly divvied up their working lives and never the twain shall meet. At some point in the last year, the couple seems to have built a sort of professional Berlin Wall down the middle of their working lives.”

This revelation is in stark contrast to Meghan’s comment about The Cut. In an interview about her relationship with Harry, she said, “We’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have professionally ‘decoupled’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed as working royals in 2018 | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have now “decoupled,” according to Daniela Elser. They are currently on different professional paths.

“Where does that leave us?” Elser penned. “Two people who seem to have given up on trying to sell themselves to corporate powerhouses and the world as a package deal and who have now decoupled. The band will not be getting back together.”

Elser adds that since early 2023, the couple have spent more time apart professionally than together. However, they still have one more year on their Netflix contract, so they maintain that shared business entity.

“The start of 2023 saw Harry release his super-sized serve of feelings, Spare, and undertake the attendant publicity onslaught solo. It was his tale, his truth, his journey. Meghan going AWOL from his side seemed like a temporary recalibration,” Elser wrote.

“But then came … the diverging. The last nine months have seen Harry and Meghan drift off on different work paths, with the duchess joining the books of the biggest Hollywood whales and agents WME in April,” she continued.

“A year on, Penguin Random House hasn’t popped up to announce they want the duke to write them another bestseller, and he does not seem to have done anything in his guise as Chief Impact Office of billion-dollar coaching start-up Better Up since March last year.”

What’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry remains heavily involved with The Invictus Games. He and Meghan Markle traveled to Canada to attend Winter Training Camp, which introduced teams worldwide to the new winter sports presented at the games next year.

Meghan will launch her new podcast show that she will host, although no further details on the untitled project have been revealed. The couple is reportedly still working on adapting the book Meet Me at the Lake for Netflix.