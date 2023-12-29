A new report claims that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are convinced a royal family vendetta is behind their failing professional careers. A source claims that alleged behind-the-scenes schemes reportedly caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to lose several big-name brand deals.

Express reports that Meghan Markle believes that she and Prince Harry are failing professionally due to a royal family vendetta. The site quotes a source who revealed the following information.

“There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them,” the source said to Express. “There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family.”

In April 2023, it was announced that Meghan signed a contract with William Morris Endeavor to secure lucrative new deals outside of the acting world. As 2023 comes to a close, the only project connected to Meghan was an appearance in a commercial for the coffee company Clevr, of which she is an investor.

“They are in trouble and are struggling to find the best way forward,” the source shared. “Harry has been trying to reach out to his family late but doesn’t seem to be getting anywhere. He appears to have well and truly burned those bridges.”

However, one lingering rumor that ran rampant through the mid to late part of 2023 was that Meghan was set to be the face of fashion house Dior. While a fan of the brand, did she sign on the dotted line?

Was Meghan Markle set to be Dior’s face?

Meghan Markle’s played an intern in her newest acting gig | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Reportedly, Meghan Markle was said to have lost out on the opportunity to sign as the face of Dior to Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in The Crown. However, that rumor was debunked when Women’s Wear Daily wrote that a Dior spokesperson said reports of Meghan signing with them were unfounded.

Allegedly, WME was pursuing a deal for Meghan to offset negative publicity surrounding her and her husband’s strained relationship with the British royal family. Dior had occasionally dressed Markle when she was a working member of the royal family alongside Prince Harry and after that.

“Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior. And were at one point huge fans of the brand,” a source maintained to Express. “Harry wore a [Dior] suit to the Coronation. The Sussexes were starting to build up their partnership with the fashion house.”

Subsequently, Camilla, Queen Consort, wore Dior Haute Couture to the Palace of Versailles during an official visit to France. The source claimed, “the focus shifted toward Camilla and other members of the family,” who publicly wore the brand.

In 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered several crushing professional blows

Beginning in January 2023 and in the months after, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were served a series of professional blows. They have yet to recover from them.

From the start, 2023 was a professional watershed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry’s memoir Spare opened a Pandora’s Box of royal family secrets. The couple lost their deal with Spotify, where Meghan’s podcast Archetypes lasted only one season.

The couple released Heart of Invictus to supplement their $100M Netflix deal. They are reportedly working on a movie version of the book Meet Me at the Lake for the streaming service.

Harry and Meghan were called “grifters” by Spotify executive Bill Simmons. Netflix subsequently canceled the development of Pearl, an animated series created by Meghan.

“They [the Sussexes] are thrashing around like a fish out of water,” the Express source said. “The team doesn’t appear to know what to do now. The consensus now is to try and repair the damage done to the royal family. And hope that link will help them out of the doldrums.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.