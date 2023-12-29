The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's past actions may come back to haunt them in 2024.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “trashing” their reputations over the past year, claims a royal expert. They believe that the “absolute bonfire” that was 2023 for the royal couple has turned into a “wait and see” from royal watchers as 2024 approaches.

Royal expert and Daily Mirror Royal Editor Russell Myers discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future in an interview with Sky News Australia. The commentator believes the couple had a questionable 2023, calling the year a personal and professional “absolute bonfire.”

Myers says, “What has happened with Harry and Meghan has been an absolute bonfire. Not only trashing their reputations but their relationships with the royal family.“

He continued, “I can’t imagine what is going to happen in 2024. Meghan says there are big, exciting things on the slate. Let’s wait and see because whatever happens, we’ll all be talking about it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will feel the repercussions of ‘Spare’s’ bombshells in 2024

Russell Myers continued to discuss the anticipation surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future as 2024 approaches. He believes the couple is not yet out of the woods in their relationships with certain royal family members.

“Harry’s memoir Spare was an absolute bombshell throughout the royal family,” Myers believes. “He’s still picking up the pieces of his battered relationship with his father [King Charles] and brother [Prince William].”

He continued, “Absolutely no one was spared from the barbs in that book. I still think we will see repercussions from that in the next year or two.”

But is Harry’s relationship with other royal family members damaged beyond repair? That is a prediction Myers won’t make.

“Whether Harry can find his way back into the family remains to be seen. Even if I gave you a prediction, it will be completely opposite.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘big, exciting’ 2024

To Variety, Meghan Markle teased an “exciting” series of future projects alongside her husband of five years, Prince Harry. The couple is focusing on their future endeavors.

“Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Megan explained.

“And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she continued.

Meghan teased, “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. They left their roles as senior royals in 2020.