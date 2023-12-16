The royal women reportedly never got off on the right foot as friends or family members.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became engaged in 2017, royal watchers believed. with Kate Middleton and Prince William, they could help modernize the royal family. However, behind the scenes, there was little harmony between the senior royals, Harry and Meghan. Meghan reportedly ruined her relationship with Kate Middleton by thinking she could teach the royal family “a thing or two.” Here’s what happened.

Meghan Markle felt her voice was stifled near Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton made their first and only appearance as a foursome at the Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. Reportedly, tensions were at an all-time high, as Meghan wasn’t comfortable taking a back seat to Kate.

The tension between William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan was reportedly palpable. Meghan allegedly found it difficult to accept her royal status and position.

Meghan reportedly “felt she was a self-made woman whereas Kate hadn’t really had her own career,” reported The Telegraph. “She seemed to feel like she had more of a right to speak than her sister-in-law, who had married into the family as an unknown. Whereas Meghan regarded herself as a philanthropist who could teach the royals a thing or two about charity.”

The sisters-in-law never really hit it off personally

Meghan Markle shared her thoughts regarding her relationship with Kate Middleton in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex said the formality seen by the royal family professionally leaked into their personal lives.

“When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner. I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot,” Meghan stated.

“I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger; I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

Meghan concluded of that first meeting, “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and go, ‘You can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Kate Middleton was reportedly ‘uninterested’ in bonding with Meghan Markle

In the royal family tell-all Endgame, Omid Scobie blamed Kate Middleton for her lack of relationship with Meghan Markle. He said Kate was “uninterested” in forming a friendship with the former actor.

“For Meghan, who found much of her time as a working royal a lonely and isolated experience, there was a hope that Kate would be someone she could at least turn to for an encouraging word during her lowest points,” Scobie wrote. “They were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the house of Windsor for unimaginably different lives. Kate, however, was uninterested in forming this kind of bond with Meghan.”

Kate Middleton has never publicly spoken of her feelings toward Meghan Markle nor whether or not she was ever interested in forming a friendship with her sister-in-law.