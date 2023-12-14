The Duke and Duchess' deafening silence on the accusations in Omid Scobie's book leads some experts to believe they were a part of it.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been deafeningly silent on the latest royal family tell-all, Endgame, by Omid Scobie. A royal expert believes this stance further implicates the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here’s why.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained silent regarding ‘Endgame’ accusations

Endgame, by Omid Scobie, tells the story of the current state of the royal family. It implicates most of its senior members but, surprisingly, not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

GBN News spoke to the editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, who believes that Harry and Meghan’s silence says much more than any words they could speak. It leads outsiders to believe the couple is suspected of handing over information to Endgame‘s author.

Seaward says, “Their PR is very strange. It seems they don’t listen to what’s happening and instead, go ahead with what they’re doing.”

She continued, “It’s strange that they haven’t distanced themselves from Scobie’s rather unpleasant book. It makes you feel someway that they must be involved with it.”

Omid Scobie denied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in ‘Endgame’

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Omid Scobie denied that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in giving him information for Endgame. He said, “I’m very tired of the ‘Meg’s pal’ stuff.’ I feel like it’s a force that I can’t even stop. No matter how many times I explain that I’m not her friend, there’s always going to be a million people still calling me ‘Meg’s pal.’”

However, that doesn’t mean the information he writes about in Endgame didn’t come from the couple’s acquaintances. Scobie said, “There are enough people around them and in their orbit who know the ins and outs of things.”

Ingrid Seward claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence is strange. She believes “no one knows what they’re trying to [accomplish]” regarding the couple’s work outside the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video which further confused royal watchers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a video on December 12 connected to their work with the Archewell Foundation. The couple shared the one-minute clip encompassing their organization’s work throughout the year.

The Duchess of Sussex hugged veterans and took selfies in the video. Footage includes Meghan’s visit to the Fisher House Foundation in Los Angeles and New York, where the Duke and Duchess spoke at a mental health summit. The couple was also seen at Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn.

However, Ingrid Seward remains confused as to the foundation’s work. She believes the video doesn’t distinguish Archewell’s goals.

“All Meghan seems to do is hug a lot of people,” she claims. “It doesn’t say what message they are trying to convey.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California. They left their roles as senior royals in 2020.