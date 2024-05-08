Joy-Anna Forsyth answered a question about her sisters' memoirs, but was careful not to talk about Jill Dillard's scathing book. She was happy to chat about Jinger Vuolo's, though.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear to be making some strides in reconnecting with the Duggar family. The couple was on hand for a Christmas celebration at the Duggar compound, and the family turned up for a recent memorial held by Jill and Derick. Despite the positive momentum, the family still isn’t talking about Jill Dillard’s book Counting the Cost. Joy-Anna Forsyth completely avoided mention of the book during a recent Q&A, despite a fan asking her directly about it.

Joy-Anna Forsyth opens up about faith and religion in YouTube video

In a recent YouTube video, Joy-Anna Forsyth answered fan questions. Joy dedicated a fair bit of time to answering a question about her sisters’ books. Despite her willingness to discuss her family and faith, she was especially careful about how she answered the question. During the Q&A, a follower asked Joy if her sisters’ memoirs had led her to question her faith or “disentangle” herself from the ultraconservative Christian ministry in which she was raised.

Joy revealed that reading the books had led her to ask some hard questions. She said speaking directly to Jinger Vuolo made her question things more. Joy talked at length about Jinger and the discussions they had about faith and religion. Followers quickly noticed that Joy completely glossed over Jill Dillard’s non-fiction offering.

Joy probably skipped discussing Jill Dillard’s book because of its content

While Joy was open about discussing her faith with Jinger Vuolo and reading her book, she was much more cagey when talking about Jill’s book. The follower asked her specifically about both memoirs. Still, she opted not to mention Jill by name. Joy also did not mention if she’s had any significant conversations with her since her book was released.

Joy’s heavy focus on Jinger and her book Becoming Free Indeed likely has to do with her connection to her parents. In her book, Jinger spoke openly about the Institute of Basic Life Principles, the ministry she was raised in, but opted not to discuss her upbringing as a whole. At the very least, she was kinder to Jim Bob Duggar than Jill was. On the other hand, Jill also criticized the ministry but focused most of her book on the family dynamics that caused strife within her marriage.

Are Jill Dillard and Joy-Anna Forsyth in touch?

Jill Dillard has made it clear that she isn’t in touch with all of her siblings. On multiple occasions, she has said that her siblings are all in different stages of their own journey. Some understand her and have closer interactions with her and her family. Some are angry with her and have opted to keep their distance.

In podcasting interviews following the release of her book, the former TV personality said she was trying to respect and protect the privacy of her siblings by not revealing who she is in regular contact with. Because of the Duggar family’s reluctance to talk about Jill and Jill’s desire to respect her siblings’ privacy, we don’t know for certain if Jill and Joy-Anna are in regular contact. Clearly, they have some connection, though. They still follow each other on Instagram. It appears Joy was on hand for a memorial for Jill and Derick’s stillborn daughter, Isla. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar also attended the event.