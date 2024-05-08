The last thing the royals want or need right now is any more revelations about their family being made public, but that could happen with the release of another documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Just when we thought we heard the last of the bombshells and drama with the Sussexes and the royal family, a new documentary could bring everything up all over again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have worked to reinvent themselves after they spent years airing out the royals’ dirty laundry. When the couple sensed public fatigue in hearing about how they were victims, the Sussexes vowed to stop talking about the duke’s relatives and have stuck to that so far this year. But a new documentary in the works will reportedly offer insights into the lives of the duke and duchess and could have Harry’s family bracing for another attack.

Director of documentary worked with another royal family member in the past

Members of the royal family leave Westminster Abbey after the 2020 Commonwealth Day service | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The new documentary is directed by Ulrike Grunewald, a German journalist who has done extensive academic research on the history of the British royal family. In 2020, she worked with Sarah Ferguson in the Duchess of York‘s quest to learn more about Princess Louise of Saxe-Gotha-Altenburg. Grunewald has also had access to documents and archives kept within Windsor Castle.

According to Express, fresh allegations about Meghan and Harry and the rest of the royals could be revealed in the program as the publication reported, the longtime royal correspondent “has a habit of unearthing buried secrets and other sensational new details about her subjects and recent documentaries include Princess Diana’s dangerous legacy; The Queen and the Power of Images; Fergie! – The Duchess and the Secret of the Windsors; and How German is the Queen?“

Grunewald and a production team traveled to Montecito to meet with those who know or have spoken to the Sussexes. Richard Mineards, who writes for The Montecito Journal, is one of the people interviewed.

“Los Angeles-based producer Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald,” Mineards shared in his column, adding, “The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal.”

Journalist spent time with Prince Harry and Meghan at 2023 Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grunewald actually spent time with the duke and duchess when they were in Düsseldorf for the 2023 Invictus Games.

She recalled how happy the prince was when his wife arrived at the Games, noting: “Now that Meghan is here, he is over the moon. They have been holding hands, cheering competitors on at various matches and games. They seem intimate and very close. Either that or they are very good actors. From where I’ve been watching, they seem very in love. It felt like the old Harry was back.”

She added: “He talked to all of us. We had some little toys that we gave for Archie and Lilibet. He said he was enjoying Germany and has a lot of German in him. He was obviously referring to his family heritage.”

The Windsors changed their name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha during World War I.