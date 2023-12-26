The Duke and Duchess of Sussex danced with abandon to a Wilson Pickett hit.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018, they made their day uniquely theirs. They shared how their two lives merged in a ceremony filled with passion and inspiration. However, details regarding their private reception for family and friends later in the evening remained under wraps until the couple spilled details in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. A fun fact included their non-traditional wedding song that Meghan said left her “spinning like a whirlwind.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s untraditional wedding song

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding song was significant. It also wasn’t traditional.

The couple wanted to share a moment as husband and wife that reflected their personalities. Therefore, they chose a rather untraditional first wedding dance.

In a clip from the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed they wanted the music for their reception to be “fun.” She added, “Even our first dance.”

Meghan then revealed the song she and Harry first danced to as husband and wife, which was the 1966 hit by Wilson Pickett, “Land of 1000 Dances.” A montage showed the couple showing the House of Windsor how to cut a rug to the lively tune.

“That was our first dance,” she admitted. “It was so fun.”

She concluded, “Spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second reception began with a bang

After a morning wedding and formal royal family reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were ready for fun. The couple’s second stop of the night was to Frogmore House, where Harry’s father, King Charles, hosted their evening reception.

The couple exited Windsor Castle looking stylish to start the night with a bang. They drove to their reception in King Charles’ open-top Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero for their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House on the Windsor estate.

Meghan Markle chose a British designer for the fun night out. Stella McCartney designed her sexy, slim, white gown.

The gown’s slim silhouette and mock neckline were accessorized with Aquazzura satin shoes, painted on the bottom with pastel blue. The former Suits star wore drop earrings and Princess Diana’s Aquamarine cocktail ring to finish her look.

Harry wore a frockcoat uniform of the Household Calvary for his wedding ceremony. He later changed into a black tuxedo for the evening of fun.

The reception was a star-studded affair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception was a star-studded affair. Some A-list attendees were Elton John, James Corden, George Clooney, Serena Williams, and Idris Elba, who reportedly treated guests to his alter ego as a much-in-demand DJ, playing a series of R&B classics.

Sir Elton John was the chief performer at the lunchtime reception for being close friends with Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. He is reported to have played the songs “Circle of Life,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Your Song.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, California, after leaving their roles as senior royals in March 2020.