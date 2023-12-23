The Duke and Duchess may want to forget that 2023 existed for them professionally said a royal expert.

Throughout 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have tried to pick up the pieces of their shattered reputation. As the months passed, they fell over and over with one professional misstep after another. This led a royal commentator to claim this was the “worst year of their lives” after being branded Hollywood losers. Here’s why.

Professionally, this is the ‘worst year’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lives

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield told Talk TV that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely are not looking back so fondly on 2023. She believes they are likely looking forward to the possibilities of the new year.

“Professionally, this has been the worst year of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives,” she explained. She shared that a video depicting Archewell’s accomplishments fell flat.

“This is not a video they typically release this time of year,” Schofield shares. “A recap of everything they’ve done.”

She continued, “I think they’re trying to distract from the fact that everybody recognizes they fell hard this year. And they don’t want to continue to fail in 2024.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have an element of ‘envy’ when it comes to the royal family

Kinsley Schofield believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to suffer professionally due to their distance from the royal family. This distance affects them most throughout the holiday season when the royal clan puts their best foot forward to close the year.

“There is always an element of envy as to how the British royal family does the holiday season,” Schofield said. “There is a sense of magic and surprise to see Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children so much during the holiday season.”

She continued, “Even that beautiful shot of King Charles meeting Santa Claus. And Santa was telling him he’s on the nice list.”

The royal commentator feels that Harry and Meghan are likely looking to put 2023 in the rearview mirror. These remarks come on the heels of The Hollywood Reporter naming the couple one of the year’s biggest losers.

Being named as a loser in a major Hollywood publication likely rattled Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle poses at a red carpet event in November 2023 | Unique Nicole/WireImage

As a young actor, Meghan Markle was likely “glued” to reading The Hollywood Reporter, Kinsley Schofield said. Therefore, to be added to their loser list likely rattled the Duchess of Sussex.

“Ironically, Britain is one of the leading places for content creation, and Los Angeles, California is second,” Schofield states.”Britain has become a great place to shoot and film.”

The royal commentator believes the couple ended up on the negative side of the 2023 wrap-up due to their “constant whining” and the “disappointing content they did create.” She remarked that Harry and Meghan are “two super-blessed people given opportunities you and I have not been given.”

“I’m not surprised, but I am sure this hurts them. Professionally, they dropped the ball so many times,” Schofield concluded.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not commented on their standing as one of 2023’s biggest losers in The Hollywood Reporter.