The royal insider believes that the lack of projects for the Duchess of Sussex since signing with WME is quite telling.

Meghan Markle is on “thin ice” with her Hollywood reps of less than a year, says a former friend of Princess Diana, Lady Colin Campbell. The royal insider believes that Meghan’s rocky relationship with Hollywood may be hastened at the hands of her representatives.

WME has represented Meghan Markle since early 2023

Lady Colin Campbell believes that Meghan Markle’s Hollywood return is going up in smoke as 2024 begins. She shared her thoughts regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s future with William Morris on her YouTube channel.

“My understanding is that she was on very thin ice [with William Morris Endeavor],” Lady Colin Campbell explains. “You have an agent, and the agent is instructed to find you work.”

She continued, “People have noticed that on the WME website, there is no mention of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

“But she is still listed on the HWA [The Harry Walker Agency] website. That is the speaker bureau for WME,” Campbell continued. “Therefore, she has not been completely let loose.”

“May I make the point that in situations with agents? If they find you work, even if you’re no longer signed up with them, If something drops in their lap for you, there’s nothing to stop them from ringing you up and sharing the information.”

Meghan Markle may be booked as a speaker through her talent agency

The bookings page to hire Meghan Markle as a speaker remains active on The Harry Walker Agency website. She is described as an exclusive client by the agency.

Her bio reads, “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is a feminist, champion of human rights and gender equity and global role model. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures.”

It continues, “She’s noted as one of the world’s most powerful and influential women. Topping lists include TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25. She and her husband, Prince Harry, are the recipients of the NAACP President’s Award as well as the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award.”

“Meghan’s global impact and strong stance on resilience, equality, and compassion through action have made her one of this generation’s most iconic public figures. Meghan is a passionate advocate for mental health and family care, the holistic support of women’s and children’s rights, and the immeasurable value of one’s self-worth. Her core belief that representation matters and her connection to the community through the lens of learning, healing, and inspiring have helped define her as a cultural catalyst for positive change.” it concludes.

The Duchess of Sussex teased ‘exciting things ahead’ in 2024

Nonetheless, according to Variety, Meghan Markle teased future projects alongside her husband of five years, Prince Harry, in November 2023. The couple is focusing on the “exciting things” to come in their future endeavors.

Meghan commented while walking the red carpet at the Variety Power of Women event. Meghan claimed she would be involved in projects that make people feel “good” in the future.

“Things that make people feel, I was going say ‘good.’ But it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” Megan explained.

“And feel a sense of community. But we have so many exciting things on the slate,” she continued.

Meghan teased, “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun.”

Meghan Markle recently appeared in an online ad as an intern for the coffee company Clevr, which she is an investor in.