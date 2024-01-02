The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have produced little content for a big payday from the streaming giant.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix in 2020 worth a reported $100M. However, the couple has officially produced only a handful of projects since then. This led a royal commentator to claim the couple’s relationship with the streaming giant may be “rocky” as 2024 begins.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘interesting’ Netflix deal

Royal commentator Esther Krakue told Sky News host Caroline DiRusso that there are plenty of business deals on the horizon for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Subsequently, they are reportedly poised for a successful year professionally.

“They apparently have multi-million-dollar deals lined up,” Krakue claims. “However, they’re going to push for quite a commercially successful year after quite a rocky 2023.”

She then discussed the couple’s five-year Netflix deal. Thus far, the couple has produced under five projects for the streaming service since 2020.

“They have had an interesting relationship with Netflix,” Krakue says. “But they are looking more to exert their influence in creative spaces, which is quite a shift from what they were doing in the Royal Family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attempting to rebound from a disastrous 2023

In 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced one of their most challenging professional years since leaving their roles as senior royals in 2020. They appeared to have one pitfall after the next.

Esther Krakue said, “Meghan’s podcast with Spotify, Archetypes, was canceled. I am skeptical as to whether or not [this type of work] is where Prince Harry’s heart lies.”

“For all the shenanigans we saw with Harry in the early 2000s, he was a serious character. He was in the Army; he spearheaded successful campaigns with the royal family,” she shared.

“But to go from that to making films and doing things that appear to be much more in Meghan’s lane is a bit strange. However, we will see how they get on with it.”

In 2024, Meghan and Harry should ‘focus on something that doesn’t have to do with harping on the royal family’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 during their first official joint visit to Scotland | Karwai Tang/ WireImage

As the new year unfolds, royal watchers are hopeful Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shift their plans. However, Esther Krakue hopes the couple will “focus on something that doesn’t have to do with harping on the royal family.”

“But we must remember that has been part of their success,” she continued. “Still, their proximity to the royal family has fueled the intrigue around them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are contractually bound to Netflix through 2025. They live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.