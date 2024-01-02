The Duchess of Sussex historically started out the year with good intentions but fell flat.

Meghan Markle historically always had good intentions as the new year approached. Like others, she resolved to step into some new habits beginning New Year’s Day. However, some resolutions stuck the landing easier than others. In Meghan’s words, one resolution was easily broken after a “couple of drinks.”

Meghan Markle spilled her New Year’s Resolution on her blog ‘The Tig’

For years, Meghan Markle authored a blog called The Tig. It had a wellness focus and covered travel, fashion, beauty, and self-love topics.

As 2016 commenced, Meghan had some lofty ideas. However, one was triggered by being “overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.”

Meghan wrote: “Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French.”

She continued, “These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year. The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple of drinks.”

“Then there’s the French, a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires. “I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en francais, but much to my chagrin, it hasn’t stuck.”

The Duchess continued also admitted to biting her nails, claiming it was “unladylike.” She added, “But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

What resolution did Meghan Markle land that same year?

As 2016 commenced, Meghan Markle resolved to commit to the same list she had stuck to for years. But that year, she also decided to leave room for one thing in her life: magic.

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher,” she explained.

“My New Year’s resolution is to leave room for magic. To make my plans and to be OK if they sometimes break. To set my goals, but to be open to change.”

Ironically, Meghan Markle met Prince Harry for the first time that same year. They were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in London at the SoHo House for drinks.

Did Meghan Markle find her ‘magic’ with Prince Harry on their first date?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photographs from the early days of their relationship | Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met for the first time on July 3, 2016. Their face-to-face came after they first began texting each other days prior.

Meghan was in London to watch Wimbledon. She said yes when Harry asked if she’d like to meet before she flew back home to Canada, where she was filming Suits.

“Great. Now: Where to meet? I suggested my place,” Harry recalled in his memoir Spare. “Your place? On a first date? I don’t think so,” Meghan responded.

“She didn’t realize that being royal meant being radioactive. That I was unable to meet at a coffee shop or pub,” Harry explained.

Harry was 30 minutes late for their date due to traffic. Their date went well, but Meghan left for dinner with friends. Meghan FaceTimed Harry later that evening, and they set another date, agreeing to meet again at Soho House the next night and set in motion the base for a relationship that would turn to marriage less than two years later.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19. 2018. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.