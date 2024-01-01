The Duchess of Sussex's latest acting gig has her playing completely against type, and that's on purpose.

Meghan Markle‘s surprise return to acting has one royal commentator claiming she has more up her sleeve as 2023 ends. She is “trying to get the last laugh” after the Duchess of Sussex attempted a Hollywood comeback in a commercial for Clevr.

Is Meghan Markle getting the ‘last laugh?’

Speaking with Talk TV, royal commentator Kinsley Schofield discussed Meghan Markle’s surprise cameo in an advertisement for Clevr. Meghan has been an investor in the company since 2020, shortly after she and Prince Harry left their roles as senior royals in the royal family.

Schofield claimed, “Wearing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry and trying to be an intern” was slightly ironic. “This is her trying to have the last laugh as headlines [surrounding her and Prince Harry] have been ferociously negative.”

She continued, “Over the last few months, they’ve been called ‘Hollywood’s biggest losers’ and everything else that’s come with that. This is a way of Meghan taking control of the headlines.”

In turn, the commentary goes from negative to positive, at least for Meghan. Royal watchers will be talking more about the ad and the coffee company she’s invested in, allowing for positive headlines and revenue for the duchess.

Will there be a return on Meghan Markle’s investment by appearing in Clevr’s ad?

Kinsley Schofield does not believe that Meghan Markle will see the bump in the company she expects after her appearance in Clevr’s ad. The clip dropped on Instagram and instantly drew the interest of royal watchers.

“Will the return on investment be there? I highly doubt it,” Schofield claims. “But we are seeing influencer Meghan [with this project].”

She continued of this strange project and Meghan’s rebrand. “It’s what we’ve been saying for the last year. ‘What can she do now moving forward?’ She can make content for Instagram, and that’s what this is.”

‘Not a great piece of acting’

Talk TV also discussed the ad with former royal correspondent Michael Cole. He believes Meghan Markle’s first role in three years was “not a great piece of acting.”

“Can you spot her? You’d have to be quick to do that,” Cole explained.

He imagines Meghan invested money into the company. Therefore, she wants it to succeed.

“This is her effort to give it a bit of a boost,” he continued. “Will it work? Also, is the coffee any good?”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Montecito, California, where they raise their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.