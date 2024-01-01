It is predicted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will see their fall from grace continue through the new year says a commentator.

As 2024 approaches, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue reinventing themselves outside their roles as senior royals of the British monarchy. However, one commentator claims that the couple will continue to “decline” throughout 2024. They have had “so many fails,” the commentator claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had best ‘pivot’ to succeed in 2024

Esther Krakue, a British journalist, told Sky News Australia that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had best find a way to pivot in the new year. This change must happen so they do not continue to “decline” throughout 2024.

“It’s very hard even to contemplate where to begin. 2023 hasn’t been a good year for the Sussexes, and I imagine the decline will only continue,” Krakue told Sky News host Caroline Di Russo. “With their relationship with the royal family, their reputation has calcified.”

“2023 hasn’t been a good year for the Sussex’s,” she continued. “As brand Sussex tumbles down, it is effectively free-falling.”

“They’re learning the hard way that public perception of them does affect their ability to have the kind of impact they want to have,” Krakue claimed. “A big part of that is reputation management.”

She concluded, “When you spent the last few years moaning about your negative experience in the royal family, how awful they are to you, and the British pressure, your reputation will be impacted.”

‘Quite a fall from grace’

Commentator Esther Krakue claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had “quite a fall from grace.” She shares how the couple finds themselves on the wrong footing with the public.

“To find themselves as one of the Hollywood Reporter’s biggest losers says something about the attitude toward them, especially by the powers that emboldened them after they made their massive exit from the royal family,” Krakue shared. “It shows how they have declined in popularity. It was quite a fall from grace, if you will.”

Krauke believes those who once fostered relationships with Harry and Meghan now don’t see “any real value” there. “This was a couple who went from having deals with Netflix and Spotify to interviews with Oprah. You couldn’t run away from them in the headlines; they were literally everywhere. And that’s all just shattered under their own feet.

“They never understood the key characteristics that made the royal family. The commitment to service and duty, we never really saw that from the Sussex’s,” the commentator deduced.

‘We don’t know what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strategy is moving forward’ says royal commentator

As 2024 dawns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have to devise a strategy for their goals for the year. Esther Krakue believes that without this, they will continue a failing streak.

She cited the news that Harry and Meghan did 50 hours of charity work through their Archewell Foundation in 2022. That comes to around one hour a week for both.

“That’s not exactly a full-time job,” she states. “Moving forward, there must be some sort of organization, strategy, and focus.”

She concluded, “I think 2023 has been a listless year for the Sussexes. They have not come to any significant good or meaningful action on their part. You have to have a certain level of self-awareness, which the royal family has mastered.”

Meghan Markle teased “exciting things” ahead during a November 2023 red carpet appearance at Variety’s Power of Women Event. She did not specify what royal watchers could expect in 2024.