The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being called grifters once again by a journalist from The New York Post, who says they are piggyback on the royal name without the work.

Backlash surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continues. A reporter agrees with Spotify executive Bill Simmons, who once called the couple “grifters,” saying that Meghan and Harry’s new website motto should be “all grift, no duty.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still ‘grifters’ claims reporter

The New York Post reporter Kirsten Fleming shared her opinion regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal fame without ties. She writes, “Theirs is a solid strategy for amassing personal wealth — and ensuring they always have a ride to the next glitzy concert, movie premiere, or charity dinner to pick up yet another empty award.”

As working royals, the couple were tasked with rules regarding gifts. The House of Windsor does not allow any royal family members to accept free items, as it would place them under obligation to the donor.

Fleming counters, “The Sussexes now are free to take whatever adheres to their sticky white gloves — gratis stays in luxury homes, free private flights, beautiful jewels. The world is their oyster. But that oyster is riddled by hypocrisy.”

“Harry and Meghan want to live high on the hog, off the fumes of their royal titles, and be the toast of Tinseltown. But they want none of the duty and service to the crown,” she adds.

“No longer working royals, Harry and Meghan are now simply full-fledged celebrities and want it both ways. Here’s a more fitting motto for their new site: All grift, no duty.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new website has one major error

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new website paints the Sussex duo positively. It shares their accomplishments, both professional and personal. However, reporter Kirsten Fleming believes their rebranded biographies have one major error.

Fleming writes that Meghan is called a “major advocate for ‘family care’ on the website. However, she believes the former Suits star doesn’t have real family ties.

“Remember, she invited George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey to her wedding. Yet, in terms of relatives, only her mother made the list,” Fleming writes.

“Nary a cousin, aunt, uncle. Let alone her estranged father,” Fleming wrote.

The Sussex.com website also piggybacks on the couple’s royal titles, but Fleming finds it strange that “Meghan and Harry want to cling to kin they’ve only shown contempt.”

In fact, she finds the couple clinging to their royal titles a way for them to continue to piggyback on the Sussex brand, without doing any of the work of other royal family members. However, Fleming isn’t the only one to make that assumption of Harry and Meghan.

Why were the couple first called ‘grifters’ in 2023?

Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a nasty nickname in an episode of his podcast in 2023. The couple launched the podcast Archetypes on the platform for one season.

“The f****** grifters. That’s the podcast we should have launched with them,’ he said, as reported by Sky News Australia.

“I’ve got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

Simmons later told The Big Lead of Prince Harry, “‘I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s*** and keeps giving interviews. ‘Who gives a s***? Who cares about your life?”

The podcast host continued, saying, “‘You weren’t even the favorite son. You live in Montecito, and you just sell documentaries and podcasts. Nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family, and you just complain about them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently traveled to Canada to introduce teams worldwide to the new winter sports presented at the 2025 Invictus Games.