The Princess of Wales is scheduled to return to royal duties in April 2024.

Kate Middleton is scheduled to return to her duties as a senior royal family member in mid-April. However, a royal expert is already predicting a “nightmare” for the Princess of Wales. Her royal return coincides with two public offerings from beleaguered House of Windsor members Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

Why is Kate Middleton’s royal return a ‘nightmare’?

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye since undergoing abdominal surgery in January 2024. Her recovery period has been private. She should return to royal duties after the Easter holiday.

However, Daniela Elser from News.com.au reports that Kate could be overshadowed by two royals with troubled ties to the House of Windsor. This could lead to a “nightmare” return.

“What faces Kate in the following weeks is shaping up to be a Trial by Spares,” Elser writes. “The honchos at Netflix have made a nice new shiny movie about Andrew and his 2019 on-camera TV downfall titled Scoop.”

“In turn, this means that just as Kate is trying to remember her work email password (‘Willy4eva’?), the world’s biggest streamer will be busy reminding everyone that Buckingham Palace protected, for nearly a decade, the duke,” she continued.

At the same time, Prince Harry is expected to fly to the U.K. to join a service at St Paul’s Cathedral. This will mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Elser believes “from the perspective of the Waleses even this fleeting reappearance will be highly disruptive to them trying to get back to business as usual. After months of health woes and the press having to stand outside London hospitals.”

The royal family must return to business as usual

Daniela Elser believes the royal family must return to business as usual. Since January 2023, the clan has been in upheaval since King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.

The royal commentator believes the public needs to see “Kate beaming at cuddly babies. Or trying her giggling hand at macramé or Zumba with a bemused William looking on. Or them undertaking a nice overseas trip so we can see some nice dresses in nice photos in nice locations.”

“But no. Kate’s first weeks back on the royal clock will see the return of Spare and Sparer to the royal main stage. And the reanimation of the two most damaging chapters to the greater project of the monarchy since the abdication of Edward VIII,” she claims.

“She has to plow through her 9876 unread emails and a punishing schedule of public engagements for her after the months-long Kate drought,” Elser believes. “[Kate] is expected to make up for lost PR time. And going up against a backdrop of Andrew and Harry and their attendant baggage roaring back to the fore.”

Kensington Palace responded to Kate Middleton’s health rumors

A statement issued by Kensington Palace addressed rumors regarding Kate Middleton‘s health. “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

The statement came on the heels of speculation regarding Kate’s health. The Princess of Wales hasn’t been publicly seen for over two months.

On Jan. 17, 2023, Kensington Palace released a statement on Instagram regarding Kate’s health. The statement shared details regarding her surgery, her expected return to working royal status, and her estimated recovery period.

Those remarks were followed up with a secondary statement on January 29, which shared details of Kate’s hospital release. It also thanked the workers at the London Clinic and those who sent well-wishes to the Princess of Wales.

Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery at home. She, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, England.