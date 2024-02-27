The Princess of Wales is reportedly on the mend following her abdominal surgery and she's relying on two members of her family who are helping with anything she needs.

An announcement was made in January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) underwent abdominal surgery and remained in the hospital for nearly two weeks. It was then reported that following her hospital stay, Prince William‘s wife would need a lengthy recovery at home as all her engagements were canceled through March.

Unlike some other royals, William and Kate do not have a large private staff so while the princess is out of commission some are wondering who else in the family is helping out during her recovery. Here’s more on that, plus who visited the princess while she was in the hospital.

Who visited Kate in the hospital

Prince William was seen leaving The London Clinic after visiting Kate following her | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate was an inpatient at London Clinic for 13 days and during that time she had a few visitors.

Not long after the Palace announced that her surgery was successful, Prince William was photographed driving to the hospital to see her. The prince reportedly saw his wife nearly every day that she was there while the couple’s long time nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, looked after Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Natasha Archer, who is a friend of Kate’s as well as her personal assistant and stylist, was also seen arriving and leaving the London Clinic in January.

And King Charles saw his daughter-in-law too while she was hospitalized. On Jan. 29, hours before his procedure at the same hospital to treat an enlarged prostate, the monarch paid Kate a visit. Ten days after the king’s operation, the Palace announced that tests done discovered that the he had a “form or cancer.” Kate’s issue meanwhile, is said to be “non-cancerous.”

2 family members helping the princess while she recovers at home

Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton depart the Goring Hotel in London | Ian Gavan/GP/Getty Images

While they were not seen at the hospital Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, are thought to have been by the princess’s side and helping her out since she left the London Clinic

Carole lives in Bucklebury, Berkshire which is only around 40 minutes away from the Waleses’ Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It’s been reported that William and Kate’s children even went and stayed at their grandparents’ home some days before Kate was discharged.

According to Victoria Arbiter, Carole and Pippa are doing “everything they can to help” as Kate recovers.

Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

“The Middleton family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough,” Arbiter told GB News. “No doubt they’re doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free. It will have been unsettling knowing their mum [was] in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand.”

Royal author, Ingrid Seward agreed and emphasized how supportive Kate’s family is, labeling Carole as a very “hands-on” grandmother and said Pippa won’t hesitate to help either.

“The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I’m sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up,” Seward told Hello! Magazine adding that “Pippa has children of her own now. I’m sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing.”