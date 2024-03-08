The time for an official video of Kate Middleton is here. A commentator says the March 2024 U.K. holiday weekend marking Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity for the Princess of Wales to put an end to the wild speculation online surrounding her surgery recovery. Especially after the situation seemingly reached a fever-pitch with paparazzi snapping a photo.

U.K. Mother’s Day is Kate’s chance to ‘get on top’ of surgery recovery speculation

Mother’s Day weekend is here for those in the U.K., with the holiday observed on March 10, 2024, across the pond. As royal commentator Jack Royston told the U.K.’s Sky News on March 5, 2024, it’s an opportunity for Kate to “get on top” of the narrative surrounding her recovery from surgery.

“[We’ve] been wondering quite a long time whether that might be the moment that they were planning to do something,” Royston said (via Newsweek). “I definitely think that they should now if they weren’t already. They need to get on top of this because it’s already out of control.”

Kate underwent a “planned” abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024. The next day, on Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced her hospitalization.

Since then, the palace has shared occasional updates on Kate’s condition. Most notably, they announced her return home from the hospital and, more recently, said her recovery is still going well.

Although the palace said in their original statement they’d only provide updates on major developments, being out of the public eye for months saw speculation about Kate pick up online, including a coma conspiracy theory.

Kate should’ve already released a behind-the-scenes video of her recovery

Royston continued, saying it’s more important than ever that an official video of Kate is released because of heightened paparazzi interest.

“They should have done it last week,” he said. “As soon as this took off on social media with it all over Twitter last week. As soon as that happened, they should have just ripped the plaster off” and “done a nice little video.”

He claimed the video doesn’t have to be fancy, say, like the professionally edited December 2023 clip of Kate and her kids visiting a charity.

“Kate could have recorded herself, or [Prince] William could have recorded it for her, just showing people that she’s OK. Then, that suffocates the demand. You know, the economy of paparazzi photography is all around trying to gain access when you are denied that access.”

A paparazzi photo of Kate surfaced on March 4

On March 4, 2024, the public got their first glimpse of Kate since Christmas Day, 2023. It came nearly two months after the mother of three’s “planned” abdominal surgery from which she’s been recovering at home in Windsor, England.

The image, taken by paparazzi and published by TMZ, showed Kate in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, driving. Reports have claimed the snapshot may have been taken while Kate returned home to Adelaide Cottage after taking her three children to school.

So, as the U.K. Mother’s Day weekend gets underway, only time will tell if Kate marks the holiday with a video of her recovery.