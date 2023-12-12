Kate Middleton pulled directly from Princess Diana’s playbook with her newest holiday humanitarian initiative. She brought her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to the UK’s Baby Bank. There, the trio of Wales children helped their mother carry boxes of childcare essentials into the facility for donation. A royal commentator believes Kate is teaching her children “the reality of life.”

Kate Middleton mirrors the good deeds of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana as Princess of Wales

On GBNews, royal commentator Jennie Bond discussed the Princess of Wales taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to volunteer at a baby bank. In the video, Kate informed the kids they were “volunteers” for the day.

“Here, there are lots of people who give up their time, and there are lots of volunteers who come and help out,” she told them. “As you’re the volunteers for this evening.”

Kate’s charitable demonstration was pulled straight from the playbook of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Bond weighed in on Kate involving her and Prince William’s children in charity work.

“It is very reminiscent of what Diana did with Prince William and Prince Harry,” Bond explained. “That’s where William and Catherine learned the lesson to take their children to learn about people who are less privileged.”

Bond revealed that Princess Diana once said, “I want my boys to be brought up in the way no other royal princes have been. I want them to see the reality of life.”

Royal insider calls the video ‘cute’ and ‘well-produced’

Jennie Bond believes that the latest Prince and Princess of Wales video is “cute” and very “well-produced.” She thinks the family brought in a professional team to make their videos.

“They are aware that image is important,” Bond declared. “This is a battle I had with the palace for years.”

She continued, “William knows that the modern monarchy needs to engage with social media. That’s what they’re doing.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charitable works are ‘not just about them’

The royal commentator concluded that the Prince and Princess of Wales understand the importance of showing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis that there is a world outside the palace walls. In that respect, they continue to enforce the skillset Princess Diana left to her eldest son, William, and younger son, Harry.

“This is much more than that,” Jennie Bond explained. “It was a private visit.”

She continued, “You saw Catherine saying to George how rewarding it is.” Bond said that while the visit was about teaching the royal offspring to give back to others, much more was at play.

Just by shining a light on the situation, the Sussex brought the baby bank to the public’s consciousness. Bond said that the organization will likely reap the benefits, as will the children they serve.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children will reportedly split the Christmas holiday season with the royals and Kate Middleton’s family.