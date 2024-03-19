For 26 years, the British press has upheld one rule after Princess Diana's death, until now.

After a video was published of Kate Middleton and Prince William visiting the Windsor Farm Shop, a former royal correspondent claims it broke an unwritten rule about photographs of the royals since the death of Princess Diana. “Something has changed,” he believes.

A new video of Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Windsor Farm Shop proves “something has changed” in royal reporting in the United Kingdom since Princess Diana’s death. Royal reporter and expert Michael Cole claims that the UK press has broken an unwritten royal rule by sharing stills from the clip, originally posted to TMZ.

Cole claims, “She looks well, a little bit pale, of course. She’s shopping, she is ambulatory, clearly, and seems relaxed,” he deduced from Kate’s overall appearance after her surgery.

“Two weeks ago, we saw a photograph of the Princess of Wales being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. “The American news site TMZ published it. But the newspapers here in the UK were united in not publishing it,” Cole explained.

“Subsequently, stills from a new video [of Kate at a farmstand] were seen here in two publications,” he continued. “That puts an end to a 26-year ordinance. Which stems from the moment Charles Spencer climbed the steps into the pulpit of Westminster Abbey with his sister’s coffin in front of him. He delivered a eulogy, where he called Diana ‘hunted,’ and his criticism of the press was heard by all of the editors who were in the congregation.”

Michael Cole says Kensington Palace shouldn’t keep royal watchers ‘in the dark’

Michael Cole believes the British press honored Princess Diana’s memory by not publishing private photos of the royal family. Subsequently, that has since changed.

“I think this is a reaction to the rumor mills working overtime to dispel the theories [surrounding Kate Middleton],” he continued. “I know the princess has asked for privacy, but without going into any great detail, the thing that would squash these rumors would be a brief health bulletin telling us what’s going on.”

“The princess has a tremendous amount of goodwill,” Cole continues. “People are on her side; they will support her.”

“However, if they’re being kept in the dark, I’m afraid it encourages these awful trolls who misuse social media. That will not be stopped until definitive information is given.”

“The public needs to know what’s going on. That should stop the rumor mills from turning,” Cole concluded.

How should Kensington Palace respond?

If the events of the past three months are any indication, Kensington Palace will continue to remain quiet regarding Kate Middleton’s health. They have previously stated that she will return to her royal duties after the Easter holiday.

While there appears to be a public outcry to release definitive information regarding the Princess of Wales’ health, the palace isn’t budging. But there may be a reason for that.

Kate will likely address the situation in her own time once she resumes work. However, she may also choose to keep her medical history private.

Therefore, until then, speculation will continue to surround the Princess of Wales until definitive information comes out about her health. She continues to recover at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.