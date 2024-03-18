The Princess of Wales' children are adjusting to their mother's recovery after her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

As Kate Middleton recovers from her abdominal surgery, the focus shifts toward her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. A royal author believes that the children are also adjusting to their mother’s recovery. However, Prince Louis may need the most “cuddling” and reassurance from the Princess of Wales out of all her children.

Kate Middleton is likely showering all her children with affection, says royal author

Although Kensington Palace tried to explain away Kate Middleton’s surgery as a “planned” abdominal procedure, her lengthy recovery period has led some royal watchers to believe her hospitalization was more severe than revealed.

Royal author Angela Levin believes that while all three of Kate and Prince William’s children have felt the impact of their mother’s hospitalization and recovery, the couple’s youngest son may need the most attention.

Levin said to GB News: “I think they’re doing a very good job. They’re keeping her very quiet.”

“It must be very stressful for all of them. And I think for the children as well.” Levin said.

“They need to see their mommy and be with her closely. I think the older two will be extremely kind because they realize she’s not well,” she continued.

“Louis will need lots of cuddling because he needs that from his mother. He wouldn’t quite understand,” Levin concluded regarding the royal children.

Kate Middleton needs to ‘rest,’ says royal author

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis photographed in 2023 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Angela Levin, who wrote the book Harry: Conversations with the Prince, shared her thoughts regarding Kate Middleton’s serious illness. She also spoke of the details she has learned about the family since Kate was released from the hospital in late January 2024.

Levin revealed, “At one point, she was going to be with her parents. Then the other she was in Sandringham.”

“She hasn’t been out, or not that any of us have seen. But I suppose that’s what she needs to do really [stay in],” Levin explained.

The author concluded, “I’m sure they’re looking after her very well. And there’ll be lots of doctors and physios perhaps as well to help her get her mobility back, slowly but surely.”

When will Kate Middleton return to public duties?

Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton would make a royal return to public duties after Easter. However, no official return date for the Princess of Wales has yet been set.

When asked, Levin said: “I think it’s ridiculous to say that when you don’t know. We just have to wait, don’t we?”

She believes that if Kate doesn’t reappear in public after Easter, “Then there would be some cause for more concern. “But everybody needs to recover from an operation in their way, and some operations take a lot of care and quietness and gentleness, and it is a huge responsibility on the shoulders of Prince William.”

Kate Middleton has not undertaken official royal duties since Christmas Day, 2023. She is recovering at the home she shares with Prince William, Adelaide Cottage.