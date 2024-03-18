Kate Middleton recently admitted to editing a photo of herself with her three kids -- but she might have accidentally just created a big problem for her children in the process.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come under fire in recent weeks over allegedly heavily edited family photos. Initially, the family shared a Mother’s Day image of Kate with her kids, which was later pulled from major news outlets over tampering. Now, other images of the royal children, including one with the late Queen Elizabeth II, are being called out for Photoshopping.

While the Mother’s Day mishap might have been brushed under the rug by some, it actually just created a major problem for William and Kate’s young children.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids will be heavily scrutinized from now on

William and Kate share three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The kids are mostly kept out of the spotlight, though William and Kate always share images of their children to mark big events, such as birthdays. But ever since Kate admitted to editing the Mother’s Day image of her and her children, there will be a cloud looming over her three kids: Their appearances from this point on will be heavily scrutinized in all released photos.

The Wales children are just that — children. Their appearances shouldn’t be altered or tampered with in photos, and now that that’s happened, the public will question every image of these young children that ever gets released. It does a major disservice to such young ones.

Prince Louis’ sixth birthday is coming up in April, and Express reports that the two are still planning to release an updated photo of Louis. However, they reportedly have not made a “firm decision” on who will take the image. It’s usually Kate, but she might want to do damage control and have a professional photographer capture it this time around.

But the fact that this is even a discussion says something about how much of a mistake was made by editing the image of the kids; cpeople won’t trust the royal children’s appearances, which can set them up for self-confidence issues down the road.

The Wales family | Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has always been humanized for her photography

Kate’s been taking pictures of the kids for years, and it was something that made her appear more human; rather than hiring a photographer, she loved to be the mom who captured pictures of her kids.

Now, though, that reputation has been soiled given the editing fiasco. Kate has even taken pictures of other members of the royal family, including Camilla Parker Bowles. And while Kate might still love photography, she might have no choice but to take a step back and let someone else take the reins on the family’s photos — at least for a little while. Kate is currently taking a break from the royal spotlight, anyway, given her medical diagnosis, and it’s unclear when the princess plans to return to royal duties.