The Princess of Wales return to royal life may be two months later than originally planned.

Kate Middleton‘s royal return after having abdominal surgery in January 2024 has been delayed. This is “unsettling” news to royal watchers as Kensington Palace is “unwilling” to confirm details, claims author.

News regarding Kate Middleton’s royal return continues to change

Daniela Elser of News.com.au reported that Kate Middleton’s royal return date appears to change. The Princess of Wales was initially scheduled to restart public-facing duties after Easter.

On March 5, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense website announced that as Colonel of the Irish Guards, Kate would be doing an official inspection of the regimental troops as part of Trooping the Color. However, the army, which had not consulted with the palace before sharing news of the Princess’s return to royal life, changed the listing on its website.

“Pip pip! The prospect of the 42-year-old in a very nice frock with a very nice hat and wearing a lot of very nice bits of jewelry worth about the price of a semi in Hull was all a bit of rallying good news,” Elser wrote.

She continued, “The terse (I’m assuming) response. The palace would not confirm whether Kate would be well enough to be a part of the event.”

“Enter Kensington Palace, who then turned up to rain on the military’s parade. Hours after the MoD website went up and those tickets went on sale, it became clear that the MoD had gotten a bit too excited and too hasty. This forced the palace into the position to comment on when the world might see Kate plus hat again.”

Elser concluded, “The palace not being able or unwilling to confirm Kate’s attendance at an event involving a few hours of standing, carriage-riding, and waving in June, three months from now, is unsettling. It is already seven weeks from the princess’ surgery and five weeks since she left hospital.”

Kate Middleton’s royal return may be 2 months later than planned

Kate Middleton photographed in 2018 in London, England | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Kate Middleton was scheduled to return to her public-facing duties for the royal family after the Easter holiday. That was set to begin at the beginning of April.

However, if her appearance at Trooping the Color is correct, that, per Daniela Elser, would come a full two months after her originally slated return to work. The event is scheduled for June 8.

Elser claims that perhaps Kensington Palace is being “cautious.” And “the Princess of Wales will be back in the royal saddle next month as originally mooted. Or maybe it’s worry bead time.”

The worrying comes from royal watchers. Their appetite for current news regarding the Princess of Wales wasn’t whetted by a photograph of her in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

“It didn’t manage to tamp down the furor and instead only gave rise to a fresh crop of conspiracy theories. These included the idea Kate was sister Pippa Matthews, a body double or even, get this, a wax figure.”

Has Kensington Palace lost control of its Kate Middleton narrative?

The royal family is well-known for controlling the stories that are released. They also control how their members are publicly portrayed.

However, they have apparently mishandled details surrounding Kate’s surgery and recovery. This is in stark contrast to news surrounding King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, where details have been shared regarding his recovery and subsequent treatment.

Daniela Elser deduced that Kensington Palace appears to have lost control of information surrounding Kate’s sick leave. “Things are a shambles, and there is now the prospect that the princess might still be off sick for months. Disaster, meet dynasty. Dynasty, meet debacle.”

She claims that these “messes” including “the personal matter, the website, the Kate photo – can perhaps be put down to human error or coincidence or crossed wires. But that doesn’t change the fact that all of this bungling is hardly building confidence and trust in the monarchy, now is it?”

Kensington Palace maintains that Kate Middleton would not return to public life until after Easter. They said in a statement that they would provide updates when “something was significant.”