Kate Middleton has carved out her path as the Princess of Wales like others before her. However, a cancer diagnosis put the brakes on most outside interests and work, leading her to face a “second painful reality.” A royal correspondent shares details.

Kate Middleton’s predictable royal life has been upended

Most royal diaries are planned upward of a year in advance. Predictably, senior royals will attend the same events at the same time every year.

Kate Middleton faces a new reality where recovery takes precedence over appearing at a royal event. The predictability of her royal life has been effectively upended.

Royal writer Daniela Elser of News.com.au shared that Kate finds herself at a crossroads both personally and professionally. She writes, “A royal existence might be many things – grand, rarefied, far too much partridge. But it is also tediously, soul-crushingly predictable.”

“For years now, by and large, Kate has used the early months of each new year to debut some new big, bold bit of her marquee early childhood work,” Elser explains. Predictably, the Spring months are when the Princess of Wales gives an update on her Centre for Early Childhood Initiative.

“Except, of course, 2024 has so far proven to be a year where rules, precedent, and form have gone out the window as both Buckingham and Kensington Palaces try to work out how the hell to do royal-ing when two of their principals as they are known, are battling cancer. Late last month, watching Kate reveal on camera that she has cancer, the princess was a far paler, far more wan version of her usual chirpy self, the emotional, psychological and physical toll of not only her diagnosis but abdominal surgery clear,” she continues.

Professionally, Kate Middleton faces a ‘massive setback’

As Kate Middleton recovers from surgery and continues cancer treatment, her professional projects as a senior royal have been put on the backburner. Her priority is rebuilding her health to move forward in 2024.

However, Daniela Elser believes that this time away could pose a significant setback in light of all the work Kate has done through the years to benefit early childhood education. Here’s what she believes.

“While it is far down on the list of worries, the terrible cherry on top of this cake is that the building momentum around Early Years has skittered to an abrupt halt,” Elser claims. “Given how long it has taken Kate to reach a point where she has this impressive professional beast of an outfit to her name, I think we owe it to her to at least acknowledge that down the list from the personal and family price of her diagnosis, is the massive professional setback she now faces too.”

When will Kate Middleton return to public duties?

Kate Middleton will return to official duties when cleared by her doctors | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A palace spokesperson said, “The Princess will return to official duties when her medical team clears her. She is in good spirits and focused on fully recovering.”

In a video posted to social media on March 22, Kate Middleton revealed details about her cancer treatment. She admitted she is in the “early stages” of a preventative course of chemotherapy.

However, that announcement did not reveal an end date for her treatment. At the end of her therapy, Kate will likely need more time to recover before undertaking forward-facing public duties.