The celebrity chef will debut a new series of shows for a new network; here are the details

Rachael Ray said farewell to her daytime talk show after 17 seasons in syndication. However, in a new deal with A+E Networks, the cooking titan will return to the small-screen with a new series and other projects. She told her fans to “stay tuned” for “this new chapter of my life to open.”

What type of show will Rachael Ray be featured in?

The Rachael Ray Show was a talk series that featured cooking, lifestyle, and human interest stories. In its 17 years on air, the series earned more than 30 Daytime Emmy nominations and won Outstanding Talk Show three times.

When Ray left CBS Ventures in May 2023, she shared in a press release she had developed Free Food Studios. She planned to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms.

Today, this platform has found a home with A+E Networks. They have made a 50 percent investment in Ray’s company.

The press release states the network ordered 278 new episodes of programming from Ray’s company over the next two years. This programming will feature Ray and other talent in a Home Made Nation block.

“Today, I just finished writing over 80 pages of recipes and production notes for my groundbreaking new partnership with A+E Networks. I am so excited for this new chapter of my life to open,” said Ray.

She continued, “Viewers can expect to see me cooking in both my homes in Upstate New York and Tuscany, Italy. Creating new shows that will feature an amazing group of diverse and unique culinary talents. We have been working on this partnership for some time, and this is just the beginning, so stay tuned.”

Rachael Ray’s new partnership with A+E will feature content ‘viewers crave’

Along with quotes from Rachael Ray regarding the content “viewers crave,” the network shared further details regarding what can be expected. New programming will feature upcoming chefs on their platforms.

Ray’s Free Food Studios will focus on producing, owning, and distributing “in the kitchen” content created by the former Food Network personality. She will also executive produce content for the company along with Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee.

“A+E Networks continues to partner with leading content creators and talent as we expand our genre-leading Home Made Nation lifestyle programming portfolio, and there is no one more synonymous with culinary programming than Rachael Ray and the team at Free Food Studios,” said Rob Sharenow, president of programming at A+E Networks.

“The team’s expertise and prowess in developing and producing high-quality content that viewers crave is second to none, and we look forward to working together to bring Rachael and a new crop of talent to A+E Networks and screens worldwide across all platforms.”

How long has Rachael Ray been on television?

Rachael Ray has been a television personality since she signed her first Food Network contract in 2001. Ray was an instant hit on the network as the host of 30 Minute Meals and $40 a Day.

Ray hosted 30 Minute Meals on Food Network for 11 seasons from 2001 to 2012, where she cooked foods that were pantry-friendly and big on taste. She also starred in a revival of the series beginning in 2019.

In 2010, Rachael Ray’s Week in a Day showed viewers how they could create healthy, budget-friendly, homemade meals for the week, cooked in one day. Two years later, she and Guy Fieri hosted the reality competition series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off.

Ray helms her magazine, Every Day With Rachael Ray. Her name is also on a line of pet food, housewares, and home goods.

The name of Rachael Ray’s new series on A+E has not yet been revealed, nor has the date of its debut.