Say Goodbye to Rachael Ray’s Talk Show: What She Has Planned Next

Rachael Ray has announced that after 17 seasons, she will end her syndicated daytime talk show. The announcement came on Friday, March 3, via a statement from CBS Media Ventures, which produces Ray’s series. The final episodes will air after the series’ current 17th season, when it will stop original production. However, does this mean that her fans will no longer get to see her on television? What does she have planned next? Here are the details.

Rachael Ray cooking on the set of her syndicated talk series | David M. Russell/Rachael Ray Show/King World Productions

Rachael Ray made her television debut in 2001

Rachael Ray’s work in local television led her to be hired by the Food Network as the host of 30 Minute Meals. This cooking instruction program was an instant hit with viewers, who enjoyed Ray’s casual demeanor, ability to make mistakes, and budget-friendly meals.

She followed that series with $40 a Day, Tasty Travels, and Inside Dish. Ray’s success on the Food Network allowed her to develop an extensive media brand around her preparation of 30-minute meals. This included a cookware line, food brands, and more than 20 best-selling cookbooks.

Ray also lent her celebrity to highlight pet nutrition, launching the pet food brand Nutrish. She is also instrumental in helping to end childhood hunger with her Yum-O campaign. The initiative empowers kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking through three main initiatives: Cook, Feed, and Fund.

The food celebrity also launched a magazine in 2005 and her syndicated talk show one year later. This talk show is ending a spectacular 17-season run this year.

Rachael Ray says, ‘It’s time for me to move on’

Deadline Hollywood reported that Rachael Ray would end Rachel sometime this year. However, news of her exit came on the same day news broke that Ray teamed with Intentional Content to launch a new production company titled Free Food Studios.

“In my more than 20-plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” Ray said in a statement to Deadline. “However, I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

“My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution. That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios,” Ray said.

“Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

What’s next for Rachael Ray?

Rachael Ray | David M. Russell/Rachael Ray Show/King World Productions.

According to a separate Deadline report, Rachael Ray’s new production company will continue to focus on food content. Subsequently, Free Food Studios is reportedly planning “in-the-kitchen” content.

This type of content focuses on preparing, handling, and instructing cooking techniques, from basic to advanced. Ray will have a hand in the creation of all content on the platform. Some content has already been teased on social media, filmed at the home she shares with her husband, John Cusimano.

“I’m beyond proud to launch Free Food Studios with my longtime collaborator and friend Brian Flanagan and his team at Intentional Content,” said Ray. “But I’ve always wanted to create a library of original content in the food space. It excites me to have the opportunity to mentor and introduce a new class of culinary talent through this platform.”

A final episode date for the conclusion of the Rachael Ray show has yet to be announced. However, Free Food Studios already has an official webpage, Instagram, and Facebook pages.