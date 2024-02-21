Nicole Ari Parker and Sarah Jessica Parker confirm that 'And Just Like That...' season 3 will begin filming in May. Neither actor is giving up details on the storylines, though.

The cast of And Just Like That… will return to the set this spring, ending more than a year-long filming hiatus. The Sex and the City reboot wrapped filming for season 2 of the series last March, and while season 3 of the show was confirmed by Max months ago, there appeared to be absolutely no movement on production. Now, we have a date. Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York, and their pals will take over the streets of Manhattan in May.

‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 will begin filming in New York City this Spring

And Just Like That… fans have finally gotten the update they needed to breathe easier. After an extremely long hiatus, the cast has an official filming date. Entertainment Tonight caught up with several of the reboot’s stars at the Michael Kors Fall/Winter Fashion Show earlier this month and learned exactly when the cast will return to the set.

Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Nicole Ari Parker, who portrays Lisa Todd Wexley, told the outlet that the cast of And Just Like That… heads back to work in May. Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the filming start date, but refused to share details about the upcoming season’s storyline. The famed actor insists she has yet to see a completed script for the upcoming season.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Neither Nicole Ari Parker nor Sarah Jessica Parker mentioned which characters would be returning and which would not, despite rampant rumors that the almost universally despised character, Che Diaz, would not be back. Late last year, rumors swirled that Sara Ramirez had been axed from the series after fans took to social media to discuss how much they hated the character they played. Michael Patrick King, the showrunner, doubled down on Che in season 2. He insisted he loved the character and planned more for them. Still, by the end of the season, it was clear they no longer fit in with Carrie’s group, despite season 2 showing a softer side of the podcaster and standup comedian.

The season won’t premiere until 2025

While filming is underway, viewers won’t have anything to watch this year. With an expected premiere date in 2025, fans will experience a longer-than-expected wait for season 3. That’s largely due to the show’s filming schedule. When season 2 of the series wrapped on Max, writers were just beginning to discuss what season 3 might look like. Then, the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down the writer’s room. When the strike ended in the late fall, the writers returned to work, but filming could not begin.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw, and Cynthia Nixon, who takes on the role of Miranda Hobbes, have other acting commitments that have kept them busy through the winter. Nixon has been appearing in The Seven Year Disappear at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Parker is committed to Plaza Suite through March.