The Reason Famed ‘Sex and the City’ Stylist, Patricia Field, Didn’t Return for ‘and Just Like That…’ Is Completely Mundane

Rumors of a feud between 'Sex and the City' stylist, Patricia Field and the cast of 'And Just Like That...' ran rampant when she didn't return. As it turns out, Field was just too busy to commit to the revival. There was no drama.

The announcement of And Just Like That…, the Sex and the City reboot, in 2020, was initially met with excitement by fans of the original series. Then, a series of disappointments came their way. First, Kim Cattrall was not asked to reprise her role as Samantha Jones, and then it was revealed Patricia Field would not return as the stylist on the show. Field had served as the stylist for the original series and both movies. After Field opted out, the show’s fans assumed a feud was going on. As it turns out, that wasn’t the case. Field opted out of serving as a stylist on the reboot for a completely mundane reason. She was already booked.

‘Sex and the City’ fans thought Patricia Field was making a statement about the reboot

There have been a lot of assumptions about the people who did and did not return for the Sex and the City reboot. When it was revealed that both Catrall and Field would not be returning, fans took to social media to question whether Field was standing in solidarity with Catrall. Some longtime fans even asked if Field had her own feud with the cast or the production team.

It makes sense why feud rumors popped up. Cattrall and Field have been spotted together several times over the years. The duo appear to enjoy a solid friendship. Cattrall has also been incredibly outspoken about her feelings toward her former castmates and her time on Sex and the City. Cattrall remains bitter and angry at the people she used to work with, so some fans thought Field was making a statement by not appearing. It’s, apparently, not that deep.

Patricia Field did not return for ‘And Just Like That..’ because she was busy

While fans of the series assumed Field was making some sort of statement because of her friendship with Kim Cattrall, it turns out she was not. According to the New York Post, Field has clarified that a scheduling issue kept her away from the streets of New York, where And Just Like That… and its predecessor, Sex and the City, was filmed, nothing more.

Field, now 82, is still working steadily. So steadily that she just wasn’t available for the Sex and the City reboot. When And Just Like That… was announced, Field was already committed to Emily In Paris, a Netflix original. She served as the show’s stylist for its first three seasons and presumably will return to style the cast for season 4.

Field is still sort of responsible for Carrie Bradshaw’s styling

While Patricia Field did not work on And Just Like That… and doesn’t seem to have plans on reappearing on the set for season 3, her influence is still being felt. Field is the reason that Carrie Bradshaw fell so deeply in love with Manolo Blahniks. It’s a love affair that is woven into the storyline of And Just Like That…, too.

Earlier this year, Field penned an article for The Daily Mail. In her essay, she revealed that she had a connection to Manolo Blahnik when Sex and the City began. Most other major brands refused to give Field a call back during the show’s premiere season. Manolo Blahnik was happy to provide the cast with shoes, though. Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor who played Carrie Bradshaw, fell in love with them too, and they became Carrie’s signature shoe brand. She’s still wearing them in And Just Like That… despite Field having nothing to do with the series.