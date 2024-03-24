Karen Pittman won't be reprising her role as Professor Nya Wallace in season 3 of 'And Just Like That...' She is the second newly-introduced character to be dropped from the show.

And Just Like That… is set to begin filming its third season. While most of the cast is prepped and ready to head back to the streets of New York City, a couple of characters will be missing. Che Diaz, portrayed by Sara Ramirez, was reportedly dropped from the show several weeks back. Now, a scheduling conflict has made it impossible for Karen Pittman to return as Professor Nya Wallace.

Karen Pittman will not return to ‘And Just Like That…’ due to ‘scheduling conflicts’

Karen Pitman appeared in And Just Like That… as Professor Nya Wallace, a law professor who turns into Miranda Hobbes’ friend. Nya’s storyline was nuanced and interesting. While season 2 showed Nya getting her life back in order post-divorce, fans won’t get a chance to see how it all turns out. It was initially thought that she would return to reprise her role in season 3, but it looks like she’s out for good.

Karen Pittman as Nya Wallace | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

According to Deadline, Karen Pittman dropped out of season 3 due to scheduling conflicts. Max provided a statement regarding Pittman to the publication. A spokesperson said, “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.”

Pittman is connected to The Morning Show and will star in the upcoming Netflix series Forever. While Max worked around Pitman’s schedule during seasons 1 and 2, the addition of Forever has made it impossible, according to the streaming service provider, to make filming dates work.

Che Diaz won’t be included in season 3, either

The cast of And Just Like That… is set to start filming in May. While Max has yet to announce an official release date, fans won’t see anything until 2025. When season 3 does drop, Nya Wallace isn’t the only character who will be missing.

Che Diaz and Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Several months back, it was reported that Sara Ramirez would not be returning as the much-hated Che Diaz. The character is considered one of the most hated characters in TV history. While season 2 eventually made the non-binary podcaster more likable, it also ensured there was no longer room for them in the show. Now that Che and Miranda are officially over, Che’s role in the group is peripheral, at best.

While Ramirez isn’t included in the upcoming season, not everyone is sure they are gone for good. The Hollywood Reporter believes Che could pop up in an episode. While we could do without the return of Che, we’d certainly welcome the return of Nya for a cameo.