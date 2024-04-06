Kyle Maclachlan recently revealed that he is ready and willing to return to 'And Just Like That...' as Trey MacDougal, more than 20 years after he last appeared as the character.

If one old boyfriend wasn’t enough for And Just Like That… fans, there is another former Sex and the City flame ready to reprise his role. In a recent interview, Kyle Maclachlan, the actor who famously took on the role of Trey MacDougal from 2000 to 2002, threw his hat into the ring. He said he’d be happy to return to the reboot.

Kyle Maclachlan is open to reprising his role as Trey MacDougal

We don’t know what season 3 of And Just Like That… will bring just yet. Kyle Maclachlan is hoping it will bring the return of the character he played across multiple seasons of Sex and the City. In a chat with the Daily Mail in January 2024, Mclachlan spoke about his time on the set of Sex and the City. He recalled fond memories of working on the show and even said he would be interested in reprising his role as Trey MacDougal. Maclachlan has even considered where his character would be today. The Fallout actor joked that he thinks his character would be married to a much younger woman with “very large breasts,” as a nod to Trey’s adult publication preferences.

While Maclachlan has thought about where Trey would be now, he hasn’t developed a storyline that would get him and Charlotte back in the same room. He did say he would hope for something “substantial” between the two characters.

Charlotte York did mention her ex in ‘And Just Like That…’

While Maclachlan has yet to make a return to the series, fans aren’t counting it out entirely. He was mentioned, in a roundabout way, during season 2 of the controversial reboot. In one episode, Charlotte laments that she thought she and Trey would keep in touch following their divorce but that he hadn’t wanted that. The vibe around the scene is strangely wistful for a happily married woman. Some viewers thought the scene might be a setup for the duo to reconnect.

While that has not happened yet, it’s always possible. And Just Like That… is set to begin filming season 3 in May. We do not yet know what will happen in the upcoming season. Still, if season 2 serves as an inspiration, we could see another ex pop up along the way. We can’t think of many better options than the heavily-repressed but overall likable Trey MacDougal.

Sadly, Bunny MacDougal can’t return

While it’s plausible for Trey to make an appearance in the reboot, another beloved character connected to him can’t possibly return. Francis Sternhagen, the actor who played Bunny MacDougal, Trey’s overbearing mother, died in 2023. She died at her home in suburban New York at 93.

Sternhagen was a beloved member of the cast who brought a lot to the series. While Bunny did not appear in the series often, she was very much a key player in Charlotte and Trey’s short-lived marriage. The acclaimed character actor and mother of six never commented on the Sex and the City reboot.