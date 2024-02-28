Dior ambassador Jennifer Lawrence went 'boardroom babe' with a tailored three-piece look and plunging necklace.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and fashionistas are taking notes. So far, one of the week’s prominent trends is “office siren.” A notable boardroom babe was spotted at Dior’s fall 2024 runway presentation on February 27. Jennifer Lawrence made business casual sexy as she entered the runway show.

Jennifer Lawrence at Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Dior ambassador arrived in a black and gray three-piece look. She layered a tailored overcoat over a slate gray unbuttoned blazer and v-neck vest. Matching gray dress pants added a touch of discretion, considering Lawrence’s plunging necklace.

Jennifer Lawrence before the presentation of creations by Christian Dior | GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

Lawrence went minimal for her jewelry, donning simple silver-toned cuff earrings. She carried a small Lady Dior bag in black grained calfskin and wore cat-eye black sunnies echoing the trendy Bayonetta style. The No Hard Feelings star‘s most notable accessory involved the black sheer stockings she layered under her black heels.

Jennifer Lawrence on February 27, 2024 | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The 33-year-old went clean girl for her makeup and hair. Lawrence sported a fresh, simple blowout and a rose lip. Her makeup artist defined her brows but kept things natural with a sheer glow to her skin.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-25 show | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Natalie Portman gave Jackie O. vibes as she waved to fans before the show. The Dior ambassador also went corporate chic with a matching tweed skirt mini skirt and blazer. She layered a ribbed black turtleneck underneath and wore black heels and minimal accessories.

Natalie Portman on February 27, 2024 | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Portman injected a touch of color with her classic red lips and tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses. The May December star pulled her brunette locks up into a French twist for the Paris event. She wore a black overcoat similar to Lawrence’s when exiting her vehicle.

Natalie Portman at the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The “office siren” aesthetic is emerging across the world during Fashion Month. Bella Hadid and Nicole Kidman have notably styled themselves in tailored looks.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams attended the Dior fall 2024 runway show in a tailored gray blazer and skirt.

Maisie Williams, Olivia Palermo, and Rosalia at the Dior Womenswear 2024-25 show. | 1st photo: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images; 2nd photo: ierre Suu/Getty Images; 3rd photo: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Socialite Olivia Palermo went white in a pleated skirt and jacket sporting spring-inspired blue, green, and red accents. Singer/songwriter Rosalía pivoted to an edgier black look, wearing a puffer coat, turtleneck, maxi skirt, moto boots, and wraparound sunnies.

Elizabeth Debicki, Ben Mendelsohn, and Rachel Brosnahan | Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki attended the Dior show in all-black as well. The Crown actor wore a midi skirt, tights, heels, and an overcoat, accessorizing with cat-eye sunglasses and a silver necklace.

Ben Mendelsohn, star of the Apple TV series The New Look, wore a gray suit before the event. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan donned a white button-up, gray jacket, open-toe heels, and black pleated skirt. A thigh-high slit in her skirt softened the look and added a provocative touch.