Since debuting her country-inspired single 'Texas Hold 'Em,' Beyoncé's Texas roots are showing, and fans love it.

The 2024 Grammy Awards showed Beyoncé in a new light as the “Texas Hold ’Em” singer went cowboy core. Born in Houston, the 42-year-old pivoted from her usual leg-baring bodysuits and elegant dresses to a skirt suit and Stetson cowboy hat.

Since debuting her full country-chic look at the Grammys, Beyoncé has released two new singles with Western touches involving banjos, violins, and a more traditional two-step beat. Then, the “16 Carriages” singer started attending New York Fashion Week.

Tina Knowles and Beyoncé at the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Beyoncé stepped out with her mother, Tina Knowles, for the Luar runway show on February 13. She surprised guests with her presence in the front row for the Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Raul Lopez is the Brooklyn-based designer behind the label, which draws inspiration from the creative intersection between New York City and the Dominican Republic. Lopez himself was surprised to see Beyoncé attend the event without special notice. “I didn’t even know. I didn’t know. I just found out,” he explained to TanTV backstage.

Singer Beyoncé leaves the Luar fashion show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 | James Devaney/GC Images

Beyoncé continued her cowboy connection with a greige cowboy hat and square-framed sunglasses. The former Destiny’s Child member wore some of Gaurav Gupta’s latest pieces, including a metallic silver blazer and shorts set. Crystals bedazzled the whole ensemble, including her thigh-high boots and fringed balaclava.

Singer Beyoncé leaves the Luar fashion show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 | James Devaney/GC Images

Lopez’s iconic Ana bag can be spotted all over NYC. For his February 13 runway show, Beyoncé joined the trend with her own Ana, a silver iridescent version of the oversized horseshoe-handled purse.

The “Halo” singer likely attended the Luar show to support her nephew, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., who walked the runway for the first time. Smith’s assigned outfit involved a leather suit and fur mittens, reflecting Lopez’s inspiration for the show: metrosexuality.

Singer Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards | 1st photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images; 2nd photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before New York Fashion Week, Beyoncé opted for a Western-chic custom leather skirt and suit set at the Grammys. A necktie, Carter rings, and Stetson Shasta cowboy hat completed the look.

The 32-time Grammy winner has embraced the country aesthetic in the past. She wore several blinged-out cowboy hats throughout her Renaissance tour. And who can forget the tour announcement post where Beyoncé sat atop a bejeweled horse? The “Formation” singer’s Texas roots are certainly showing, and fans love it.

Singer Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé appeared in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII. The advertisement involved an announcement regarding her next album. “Act ii” of Beyoncé’s 2022 album Renaissance will drop on March 29, 2024.