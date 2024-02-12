All of the A-List Celebrities Spotted at Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers may have been the most star-studded NFL championship ever. So many A-list celebrities appeared in the suites and on the sideline that you likely missed many of them.
While you were watching Taylor Swift, Usher, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, the following stars were enjoying the action up close:
Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LVIII
Decked out in face jewels, Lady Gaga held hands with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, as they cheered on the 49ers. California Governor Gavin Newsom sat behind them with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.
Paul Rudd
An avid lifelong Chiefs fan, Paul Rudd got to step onto the field for the pregame event with his 18-year-old son Jack.
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber at Super Bowl LVIII
One section of seats was packed with star power as Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, talked with TV personality La La Anthony. Kendall Jenner kept Hailey and Justin Bieber company right in front of them.
Jon Hamm
Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola kissed and cheered on the Chiefs from their luxury suite.
Gordon Ramsay and Minka Kelly
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sat in box seats next to actor Minka Kelly and her boyfriend, singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII
Married couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani avoided Chiefs and 49ers colors entirely as they enjoyed a great view from their seats.
LeBron James
Four-time NBA champion LeBron James watched from a luxury box alongside his wife, Savannah James, and friends.
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel chatted with comedian Carrot Top in their box seats.
Sheryl Crow
Kennett, Missouri, native and avid Chiefs fan Sheryl Crow hung out inside Allegiant Stadium before the game.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk donned all black as he sat with some of his kids during Super Bowl LVIII.
Miles Teller, Lana Del Ray, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII
While fans were focused on Taylor Swift, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted Miles Teller, Lana Del Rey, Teller’s wife Kyleigh, rapper Ice Spice, and actor Blake Lively in the same luxury box suite.
Luke Combs
“Fast Car” singer Luke Combs and his wife of four years, Nicole Hocking, sat together for the game.
Janelle Monáe
Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Janelle Monáe cheered on the Chiefs with actor Aitana Rinab Perez.
Jared Leto
Morbius star Jared Leto chatted with a friend during Super Bowl LVIII.
Queen Latifah
Wear a black and white hat and sweatshirt, Queen Latifah smiled from her seat while sipping a Perrier.
Jeff Goldblum
Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum hammed it up for fans who caught him on the jumbotron.
Keegan-Michael Key
Comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key smiled on the sideline with his wife, Elise Key (R), and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s wife, Tammy Reid.
Not pictured:
- Ariana Grande
- Chloe Bailey
- Cynthia Erivo
- Gabrielle Union
- Halle Bailey
- JoJo Siwa
- Khloé Kardashian
- Kim Kardashian
- Lizzo
- Mark Wahlberg
- Martha Stewart
- Olivia Culpo
- Paul McCartney
- Saweetie
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Victoria Monét
- Winnie Harlow