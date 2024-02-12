While you were watching Taylor Swift, Usher, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, tons of A-list celebrities were enjoying Super Bowl LVIII in person.

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers may have been the most star-studded NFL championship ever. So many A-list celebrities appeared in the suites and on the sideline that you likely missed many of them.

While you were watching Taylor Swift, Usher, Beyoncé, and Jay-Z, the following stars were enjoying the action up close:

Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LVIII

(Top L-R) Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Governor Gavin Newsom and (Bottom L-R) Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Decked out in face jewels, Lady Gaga held hands with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, as they cheered on the 49ers. California Governor Gavin Newsom sat behind them with his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Paul Rudd

(L-R) Jack Sullivan Rudd and Paul Rudd at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

An avid lifelong Chiefs fan, Paul Rudd got to step onto the field for the pregame event with his 18-year-old son Jack.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber at Super Bowl LVIII

Russell Wilson, Ciara, La La Anthony, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber at Super Bowl LVIII | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

One section of seats was packed with star power as Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer Ciara, talked with TV personality La La Anthony. Kendall Jenner kept Hailey and Justin Bieber company right in front of them.

Jon Hamm

(L-R) Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Newlyweds Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola kissed and cheered on the Chiefs from their luxury suite.

Gordon Ramsay and Minka Kelly

(L-R) Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actress Minka Kelly, and Dan Reynolds at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sat in box seats next to actor Minka Kelly and her boyfriend, singer/songwriter Dan Reynolds.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Married couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani avoided Chiefs and 49ers colors entirely as they enjoyed a great view from their seats.

LeBron James

NBA star LeBron James watches Super Bowl LVIII from a suite | PA Wire/PA Images via Getty Images

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James watched from a luxury box alongside his wife, Savannah James, and friends.

Jimmy Kimmel

(L-R) Jimmy Kimmel and comedian Carrot Top at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel chatted with comedian Carrot Top in their box seats.

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Kennett, Missouri, native and avid Chiefs fan Sheryl Crow hung out inside Allegiant Stadium before the game.

Elon Musk

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk at Super Bowl LVIII | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk donned all black as he sat with some of his kids during Super Bowl LVIII.

Miles Teller, Lana Del Ray, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII

(L-R) Actor Miles Teller, singer Lana Del Rey, singer Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift, and actress Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

While fans were focused on Taylor Swift, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted Miles Teller, Lana Del Rey, Teller’s wife Kyleigh, rapper Ice Spice, and actor Blake Lively in the same luxury box suite.

Luke Combs

Nicole Hocking and singer Luke Combs at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

“Fast Car” singer Luke Combs and his wife of four years, Nicole Hocking, sat together for the game.

Janelle Monáe

(L-R) Aitana Rinab Perez and Janelle Monáe at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Singer, songwriter, rapper, and actor Janelle Monáe cheered on the Chiefs with actor Aitana Rinab Perez.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto (L) at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Morbius star Jared Leto chatted with a friend during Super Bowl LVIII.

Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Wear a black and white hat and sweatshirt, Queen Latifah smiled from her seat while sipping a Perrier.

Jeff Goldblum

(L) Actor Jeff Goldblum at Super Bowl LVIII | Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum hammed it up for fans who caught him on the jumbotron.

Keegan-Michael Key

(L-R) Tammy Reid, Keegan-Michael Key, and Elise Key at Super Bowl LVIII | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key smiled on the sideline with his wife, Elise Key (R), and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s wife, Tammy Reid.

