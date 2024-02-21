Before Diesel's runway presentation, Bella Thorne walked the streets of Milan in a nude-brown thong bodysuit and matching sheer overlay.

Bella Thorne does not shy away from controversy or criticism regarding what she says, does, or wears. The fashion risk-taker loves a sexy look and may have outdone herself today at Diesel’s fall/winter 2024 show.

Bella Thorne is seen heading to the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week on February 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Before Diesel’s runway presentation, Thorne walked the streets of Milan in a nude-brown thong bodysuit and matching sheer overlay. Despite the former Disney star‘s body being covered from neck to wrists to ankles in the transparent mesh dress, the buff bodysuit’s sheer nature showed every curve.

Bella Thorne during Milan Fashion Week on February 21, 2024 | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Thorne’s extra-high-rise thong top was especially tight, emphasizing her booty, waist, and more. The ensemble showed off the 26-year-old’s numerous tattoos and right nipple piercing. A silver Diesel handbag with a metal chain shoulder strap hung from her hand.

Bella Thorne before the Diesel show during Milan Fashion Week | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Thorne did not allow jewelry to be the star of the show. She wore simple silver-toned Diesel earrings and Diesel D-Vina charm strappy sandals in poster-print leather.

The “Watch Me” singer took to Instagram to share about her experience attending the Diesel presentation. Thorne captioned her post, “Congratulations @glennmartens @renzorosso @stefano.rosso.brave & the entire @diesel team!!” Glenn Martens serves as Diesel’s creative director, Renzo Rosso is chairman of the OTB Group, and Stefano Rosso is the managing director of the OTB Group, which is Diesel’s parent company.

Bella Thorne during New York Fashion Week 2024 | Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Before Milan Fashion Week, Bella Thorne lit up New York Fashion Week with several incredible ensembles. The Autumn Falls author’s most notable look might be her take on the “mob wife aesthetic.”

Glamour covered her getting-ready process on Instagram, captioning, “The mob wife aesthetic is taking over #NYFW. Bella Thorne gave us an exclusive behind-the-scenes look as she prepared for the AREA show during the most stylish week in NYC.”

Bella Thorne gets ready for the Area fashion show | Kelly Balch/Getty Images for ABA

Thorne wore an oversized fur-esque puffer coat embellished with rhinestones and jewels. Underneath her statement jacket, she wore a black neck-to-toe bodysuit and crystal belt. The Thorne Dynasty jewelry founder did her own makeup and wore her own rings. She added statement earrings and strutted to the Area fashion show.