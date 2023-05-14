‘Shake It Up’ Star Bella Thorne’s Movies and TV Shows Since Leaving Disney

Like many other child stars, Bella Thorne got her start on the Disney Channel. But unlike some of her peers, Thorne managed to transition into more mature roles in movies and TV shows. Not all child actors become successful as adults, but she has proved that she has the talent and versatility to succeed in the entertainment industry.

With her striking looks and charming personality, Thorne has amassed a huge following of fans, who are always eager to see what she will do next. Here’s a look at what the 25-year-old has been doing since leaving Disney.

Bella Thorne gained prominence for her role as CeCe Jones on Disney’s ‘Shake It Up’

Bella Thorne visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 21, 2023 in Park City, Utah. | Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

According to her IMDb profile, Thorne’s first film appearance was an uncredited role as a sidelines fan in the 2003 film Stuck on You. From there, she appeared in several shows and films, including My Own Worst Enemy, Finishing the Game, Blind Ambition, October Road, The Seer, and Forget Me Not.

Her biggest role, however, came when she was cast as the lead in the sitcom Shake It Up. The series, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2013, followed the lives of two best friends, CeCe Jones (played by Thorne) and Rocky Blue (played by Zendaya), who dream of becoming professional dancers. Thorne’s performance in the show was phenomenal, and she became a household name among Disney Channel fans.

Bella Thorne’s movies and TV shows since leaving Disney

After airing for three seasons, Shake it Up was canceled in 2013. In an interview with People in 2017, Thorne revealed that she had trouble landing subsequent acting roles because she was often pigeonholed as a Disney kid. She was typecast as the cookie-cutter girl next door in movies like Adam Sandler’s Blended, the family-friendly Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and Mae Whitman’s teen comedy, The DUFF.

Thorne eventually broke the Disney curse by starring in the drama Famous in Love, which aired on Freeform from 2017 to 2018. The show followed the story of a college student named Paige Townsen (played by Thorne), who becomes an overnight sensation after landing the lead role in a Hollywood blockbuster.

Thorne impressed viewers again when she joined the cast of the horror series The Babysitter. In the films, she portrayed Allison, a close companion of Samara Weaving’s Bee. The two belong to the same group that worships devils, and they try to hurt Cole, the child Bee is babysitting.

In addition to her acting work, Thorne has also pursued a music career. In 2014, she released her debut single, “Call It Whatever,” followed by her first EP, Jersey.

What else has Bella Thorne been up to?

Aside from her work in entertainment, Thorne has also been involved in various business ventures and charitable causes. She has used her social media platforms to promote her jewelry brand Thorne Dynasty and raise awareness for animal rights.

Thorne has also been open about her struggles with mental health and has spoken out about her experiences with anxiety and depression. In 2019, she released her first book, a memoir titled The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray. The book chronicles Thorne’s experiences growing up in the entertainment industry and her struggles with mental health. The memoir received positive reviews, with many praising Thorne’s honesty and vulnerability.

In recent years, Thorne has also made headlines for her personal life and controversial ventures. According to Ms. Mojo, the former child actor started an OnlyFans in 2020 and works as an adult film director.

Thorne’s name is often mentioned on news sites and in tabloids because of her controversial behavior. However, it’s hard not to see how far she’s come since her Disney days. The 25-year-old is certainly one to watch as she moves forward in her career!