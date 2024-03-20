Prince William and Kate Middleton's priority has to do with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' schedules, according to a royal expert.

Kate Middleton’s got something else on her mind right now besides returning to royal duties. A royal expert says the Princess of Wales, along with Prince William, the Prince of Wales, are “concentrating” on their family as Kate’s recovery from a January 2024 abdominal surgery winds down.

Drama surrounding Kate’s recovery has affected Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

All of the wild speculation online about their mom’s abdominal surgery and subsequent recovery has apparently taken a toll on Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Don’t forget the Mother’s Day photo controversy, either.

Speaking to The Mirror, Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and author, shared the three Wales children are being “protective” of Kate.

“Not only did it affect her [Kate], but the children,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said. “They are protective of their mother—especially as she has been unwell.”

Meaning despite Kate’s efforts to shield the kids and maintain some normalcy (George, Charlotte, and Louis didn’t visit their mom in the hospital, reportedly because of school) didn’t quite work.

Sure, Charlotte reportedly organized a spa day for her mom at home in the weeks after Kate returned to Adelaide Cottage from The London Clinic. But the situation left the kids undoubtedly with some questions.

Family ‘downtime’ is the focus before Kate returns to royal duties

“Kate is made of strong stuff, as are all the Middleton women. But it doesn’t stop her being hurt,” Seward continued. “They deserve some final downtime with their kids before it all starts up again.”

And that’s exactly what William and Kate intend to do, spending time with George, Charlotte, and Louis while they’re on a break from school.

“For the next couple of weeks over the Easter school holidays, Wills and Kate are hunkering down and concentrating on their family life,” the royal author said.

“They have been working hard picking up all the pieces since the departure of Harry and Meghan. And they have kept silent over the unpleasant slurs made in Harry’s book [Spare] published a year ago.”

The royal family’s Easter service may be ‘too public’ for Kate to ‘re-enter the public arena’

Easter, which falls on March 31, 2024, just might include an appearance by Kate. According to Seward, recent sightings of the 42-year-old point to it being a possibility.

“On Saturday, William and Kate were spotted in the uber-smart Windsor Farm Shop,” she said. “The following day, they were seen again, this time watching their three children playing sports. There were no more details, but the main thing was they were all together.”

“This bodes well for the hope that Kate and the kids, accompanied by Prince William, might appear on Easter Sunday,” she continued, noting the family of five did so in 2023.

However, it’s important to note that Kensington Palace said in their initial announcement Kate’s return isn’t likely until sometime after Easter.

“This year, it will all depend on how the princess is feeling. It would be a good way for her to re-enter the public arena. But perhaps too public a one. Kate knows hundreds of television and camera images scrutinising [sic] every inch of her will be transmitted around the world.”

For now, there’s no official date for Kate’s return to work.