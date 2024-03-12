A royal expert believes Kate Middleton's outfit in the Mother's Day photo suggested she's 'comfortable' at this point in her surgery recovery.

2024’s first official photo of Kate Middleton is here. Sure, it’s been deemed a Photoshop fail. But, according to a royal commentator, it also includes a hint about how the Princess of Wales, is doing. Ahead, how Kate’s outfit in the photo suggests she’s feeling “comfortable” as she continues her abdominal surgery recovery.

Kate shared a family photo to mark Mother’s Day in the U.K.

After commentators tapped Kate to release a U.K. Mother’s Day photo to quiet speculation surrounding her recovery, the British royal did just that. On March 10, 2024, Kensington Palace posted an image of Kate and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, to Instagram.

It came after a paparazzi photo just days earlier and months of conspiracy theories and speculation. The photo taken by Prince William showed Kate sitting in a chair surrounded by the couple’s smiling kids.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate said in the caption. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” she added before signing off with “C” for Catherine.

The photo quickly put Kate at the center of a controversy as it came under scrutiny online for appearing to be edited. Photo agencies later flagged the photo as manipulating, advising media outlet clients to “kill” the photo.

On March 11, 2024, Kate issued a response on here and the Prince of Wales’s social media accounts to address the “confusion” surrounding the snap.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” Kate said. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Kate’s choice of jeans hinted she’s feeling ‘comfortable’ after surgery

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Kate’s choice of jeans in the picture said a lot about how she’s doing. Kate wore dark wash skinny jeans, a longtime staple in her wardrobe, with a vest and ankle boots for the occasion.

“We’re seeing her in a traditional posting [as] each year they post on Mother’s Day,” Bond told GB News. “My first reaction was, goodness me, she looks fine. And it’s a full-length picture. Otherwise, we’d probably have other conspiracy theories.”

Kate, she said, “looks fine. She’s got all her limbs.” But it was the future queen’s jeans that caught Bond’s attention. “She’s wearing quite a tight pair of jeans, which, after abdominal surgery, suggests that she’s feeling a bit more comfortable.”

Since the photo’s release, calls have been made for Kensington Palace, William and Kate’s office, to share the original image. However, the calls appear to have gone unanswered as the palace reportedly refuses to do so.

Speaking to PA, the palace confirmed they “would not be reissuing the original unedited photograph of Kate and her children,” (via Express).

When Kate Middleton will return to royal duties is unknown

Don’t mark the calendar just yet because Kate’s return to work as a senior royal hasn’t been announced. The palace hasn’t formally shared when the 42-year-old plans to return to official public appearances and engagements.

Previously, the annual Trooping the Colour parade was thought to be Kate’s first official appearance after surgery. The British Army listed her on their website as the royal who would be inspecting soldiers at the sovereign’s annual birthday parade. However, her name has since been removed, meaning Kate’s attendance at the June 2024 celebration isn’t guaranteed.

All Kensington Palace has said on the subject came in their original statement about Kate’s surgery. They said Kate’s not expected to return to work until after Easter or March 31, 2024, at the earliest.