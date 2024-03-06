Gary Goldsmith, uncle to Kate Middleton, labeled conspiracy theories about the royal 'fundamentally wrong' and calls for 'some space' for his royal niece.

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is opening up about his royal niece. In addition to commenting on the Princess of Wales’ surgery recovery, the contestant on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother has shared his thoughts on continued online speculation. Ahead, what he had to say about the recovery conspiracy theories Kate can’t seem to shake.

Kate’s uncle wants people to ‘leave her alone,’ calling conspiracy theories ‘wrong’

Since undergoing a “planned” abdominal surgery in January 2024, Kate’s been on a break from royal duties to recuperate at home in Windsor, England.

Her absence from public life, save for a long-lens paparazzi photo (more on that later), coupled with Kensington Palace largely staying quiet on her recovery, has prompted speculation on social media.

Speaking to Mirror, Goldsmith begged the public to give Kate some “space.”

“I think they should leave her alone right now,” he said. “Because there’s a reason why they’re [the British royal family] not talking about it. And they are giving her a little bit of space.”

“I just think it’s fundamentally wrong,” Goldsmith continued. If it were “happening to anybody else, they would think to give them some space. But because Kate’s Kate, she does such an amazing job, there’s always interest in her.”

“She’s the number one royal for a reason, and I just beg people to give her some space … When you’re ready, we’ll see you again. That’s what we do to anyone else, why not her?”

Carole Middleton is reportedly furious her brother’s on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

While Kensington Palace is likely tracking Goldsmith’s time on Celebrity Big Brother closely, the fact that he’s even on the reality series has reportedly “infuriated” his sister (Kate’s mom) Carole Middleton.

A source told The Sun Carole, in addition to her husband, Michael Middleton, is concerned Goldsmith may spill secrets.

“Gary said he’s been read the riot act by Kate’s mum [sic], Carole, and her dad, Michael,” the insider claimed. “They aren’t happy he’s going into Celebrity Big Brother. It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn’t need this stress.”

Additionally, while “there will always be love” between the brother and sister, Carole and Goldsmith “no longer see eye-to-eye on lots of things.”

A paparazzi photo of Kate hasn’t seemed to quiet speculation about her recovery

Kate’s finally been spotted — paparazzi snapped her photo in Windsor — but it hasn’t appeared to do much to quell the conspiracy theories and speculation online. Questions are still being raised about Kate’s condition, the nature of the photo, and whether or not it’s even her in the photo.

The image, taken on March 4, 2024, and published by TMZ, shows a sunglasses-clad Kate in a car. She rode in the passenger seat with her mom, Carole, behind the wheel.

Reports have claimed the snapshot may have been taken on Kate’s return home to Adelaide Cottage after taking her three children to school.