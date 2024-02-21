Kate Middleton has been recovering from abdominal surgery since January 2023, and Princess Charlotte is reportedly helping out her mom in the best way she knows how.

Kate Middleton made headlines back in January 2024 after Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had undergone “planned” abdominal surgery. As a result, she would take plenty of time off from her royal duties. Kate isn’t expected to return to royal duties until mid-March, and she has not made any appearances since before she was in the hospital.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have been continuing life as normal while their mother recovers, and William has been taking on a lot more duties. But Charlotte reportedly made the sweetest gesture for her mother to help aid in her recovery.

Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte did the sweetest thing for Kate Middleton during her recovery

Charlotte has been going to school, keeping business as usual while Kate recovers. But according to an inside source, Charlotte actually planned a little spa day for her mom at home while her mother recovered.

“They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea, and making her soup,” the source told OK! Magazine. “Charlotte even arranged a spa day.” The source continued, “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.” The source also claimed that Kate is a fan of the Kardashian family and has been binge-watching their show.

While there were few details of the spa day, it likely consisted of Charlotte attempting to give her mother a special spa treatment; we can only imagine how adorable it was. Little has been said about Kate’s recovery, but the princess is not expected to return to royal duties until at least April 2024.

Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Few details have been released about Kate’s surgery and recovery

The royal family has always kept their personal lives as private as possible. That rule has remained in place during Kate’s recovery; while the palace did inform the public that Kate had a successful surgery, they did not go into detail about what kind of surgery she had or what her recovery looks like.

Kate’s surgery recovery falls right as King Charles deals with his own recovery; Charles is currently undergoing cancer treatment, though the palace has not specified what stage or type of cancer Charles has. The situation has put William in an interesting spot; he is trying to continue attending royal engagements while also taking care of his wife and being there for his father.

There have been whispers that Prince Harry could take on royal duties in some capacity while other family members take some much-needed time off, though it’s hard to know if any of that is true. For now, the public can expect that Kate will resume her royal duties as expected sometime in the spring.