Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not always been close with the royal family, but they have reportedly had difficult conversations regarding making things right with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since they stepped back from their royal roles back in 2020. The two have been raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and have been diving into new projects — including Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes. Harry has been slowing mending things between him and his father, King Charles.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis seems to have thrown a new piece into the potential royal family rebuild. Now, an insider claims Harry and Meghan have had several conversations about potentially reconnecting with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had ‘heart to heart’ conversations about the royal feud

Harry and Meghan have been spending most of their time away from Harry’s family. Harry has made a few visits to the UK, but Meghan hasn’t returned to Harry’s home country since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral back in 2022. Now, though, an insider claims that Harry and Meghan are having serious conversations about a potential royal reconnection.

“There have been plenty of emotional conversations and heart-to-hearts over the best way to handle the situation and move forward,” an insider told OK! Magazine UK (via Express) regarding Harry and Meghan’s stances. “Harry wants to put an end to the feud and regrets the way that things have turned out.”

The source added that Harry and Meghan aren’t totally on the same page about how to handle the situation. “Meghan doesn’t want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused,” the source claims, however other sources have said the opposite. Some say Meghan has actually taken the initiative to reach out to Kate Middleton, though it’s hard to know exactly what’s true.

Prince Harry plans to return to the United Kingdom when he can

Harry might spend most of his time in California, but the prince does plan to check in with his family as often as he can. In an interview with Christopher Reeve, Harry said that he is “grateful” for the time he gets to spend with his father and that he does have more trips planned that will allow him to visit his family.

It remains unclear, though, what role Meghan and the kids play there. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have no face-to-face relationship with their royal relatives, though they reportedly do at least have contact with their grandfather. Harry also noted in his interview that he does think his father’s diagnosis can be something that brings his family together, though it’s nearly impossible to say what will actually happen.