Fans following the latest Wheel of Fortune news know Pat Sajak is stepping down as host. The beloved host of the game show has decided it’s time to move forward, and fans are devastated by the news. So, when is Pat Sajak’s last episode of Wheel of Fortune? Here’s what we know.

When is Pat Sajak’s last day on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Fans won’t see Pat Sajak hosting Wheel of Fortune for much longer.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak tweeted on June 12, 2023. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!).”

So, when is Sajak’s last day? Wheel of Fortune Season 41 begins in September 2023, and season 40 ended on June 9, 2023. Season 39 also began in September 2021 and ran until June 2022. With this in mind, it’s likely that Sajak’s final day as the host will be in mid-June 2024. Each season runs for an average of 39 weeks.

Why is Pat Sajak leaving ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Wheel of Fortune premiered in 1975, and Pat Sajak admitted to Entertainment Tonight that he would likely leave before the show ended for good. “In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That’s probably enough,’ but this show will not die,” he noted. “It appears I may go before the show.”

So, why is Sajak retiring? The beloved host began hosting the game show in 1981, putting him on TV for over 40 years. He’s ready to hang up the towel and allow someone else to take the job off his hands.

“Years go by fast,” Sajak added. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long. People were out there welcoming us. We’re happy and proud.”

Fans should get prepared for Wheel of Fortune Season 41 to showcase plenty of Sajak, too. “Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president for game shows at Sony Pictures Television, according to Parade. “We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season.”

Additionally, Sajak will stay on as a consultant for the show even when his hosting duties end in June 2024.

Ryan Seacrest is taking over as host

With Pat Sajak out as the Wheel of Fortune host, Ryan Seacrest is in. Seacrest will host the 42nd season of the series.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest tweeted. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest concluded his tweet by stating he can’t wait to “continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

