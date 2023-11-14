Blake Shelton quit 'The Voice' ahead of season 24, and a source alleges that he feels immense 'relief' with his decision.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 isn’t the same without Blake Shelton. While Gwen Stefani still coaches (and helps fill the void) while Reba McEntire took over as the new country superstar coach, Shelton brought a familiar humor that we loved. Shelton’s on to new projects now — and a source claims that he’s feeling “relief” at the idea of being finished with the show.

Blake Shelton is allegedly relieved to be finished with ‘The Voice’

Fans watching The Voice Season 24 might miss Blake Shelton more than Shelton misses the show. While Shelton called The Voice home for years, he clarified that he was ready to move on. Now, a source alleges that he feels relieved he’s finished coaching in the reality series.

“It’s been such a relief to have more flexibility with his schedule,” a source told Us Weekly in September 2023. “Seeing Blake ultra-relaxed and in family mode is so endearing to Gwen and reminds her what a catch he is.”

Stefani and Shelton live together in Oklahoma, and Shelton became a stepfather to Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s three kids, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10. Shelton takes his role of stepdad very seriously, and he said that a considerable part of the reason for stepping away from The Voice was so he could focus on the kids.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore,” he told Access. “Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?’ Or, ‘What will they think?’ Or, ‘How will that affect a schedule?'”

Blake Shelton joked about how he and Gwen Stefani didn’t have his quitting story straight

Blake Shelton claims that spending time with his family was a massive factor in quitting The Voice. But he recently joked about how that might’ve just been his narrative for the media. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shelton said he and Gwen Stefani didn’t have their stories straight when he left and she returned as a coach.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,’” Shelton said. “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know.”

“If it shows you anything, we’re completely not involved in each other’s decision-making when it comes to our careers,” he added. ” … So, it’s like, ‘Oh, what? You’re going back? Because I just quit. I’ll catch you next spring.'”

Will the country star ever return? He might, under this 1 condition

While Blake Shelton is likely enjoying his time away from The Voice, fans want to see him on the NBC series again. Will he ever return?

Shelton hasn’t commented on the possibility of him returning to the show as a full-time coach. But he mentioned he’d be open to returning as Gwen Stefani’s mentor. “Oh my god, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do.”

The Voice Season 24 isn’t likely to feature Shelton with Stefani. And Stefani isn’t slated to return in season 25. Maybe NBC will get the memo that fans want to see Shelton and Stefani together and they’ll pair up in season 26.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

