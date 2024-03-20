Find out why those close to the Princess of Wales believe everyone spreading rumors and conspiracy theories about her health will feel pretty bad when they learn the truth.

Even though the Palace announced in mid-January that the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had abdominal surgery which required a lengthy recovery at home and a break from her royal engagements, people can’t stop asking: Where is Kate?

Aside from some grainy photos and a brief video, the princess has remained out of public view leading to speculation and wild conspiracy theories about her health and her marriage to Prince William.

Now, a royal commentator is revealing that Kate’s friends and neighbors are very upset about what’s been going around and insist everyone is going to feel pretty “guilty” and “horrifically ashamed” when the truth about the princess and her condition emerges.

Kate Middleton joined Prince William during the Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club | Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Kate’s neighbors say everyone will feel ‘horrifically ashamed’ when truth comes out

The Princess of Wales’ neighbors are said to be “fiercely protective” of her and have had enough of the rumors being spread amid her recovery. During an appearance on Sky News, To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield spoke about what she’s heard from some who live near the Waleses’ home in Windsor.

“I know somebody who goes to school with their children and I also have another contact in the area,” Schofield said. “They have both said that they’ve seen [Kate] and that the neighborhood is fiercely protective of her and that they think that all of this speculation is ridiculous and unfair based on the information that they have. And they’ve also told me that once we all have the same information … everybody is going to feel horrifically ashamed.

She added: “They’re going to feel real guilt about the way that we behaved throughout this process.”

The princess could discuss her health once she returns to royal duties

Following her surgery, the Palace released a statement that read: “The Princess of Wales hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

Kate Middleton views floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II left at the Sandringham House | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

However, there are some recent reports that when Kate finally does return to her royal duties, she could speak about her health during one of her first engagements.

A royal source told The Times: “[Prince William and Kate] are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

A friend of the Waleses also spoke to the publication and said: “They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

There is no definite timetable for Kate’s return but some estimate that it will be after April 17 when her children return to school from their spring break.