Carrie and Aidan's relationship in 'And Just Like That...' might be controversial, but one thing is for sure: it offered the writers plenty of opportunities to sneak in 'Sex and the City' Easter eggs.

The finale of And Just Like That… season 2 was much like the rest of the season, heavily debated. When the season came to a close, Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw put their romance back on hold while Aidan dealt with his son, Wyatt. Fans have spent the days since the finale debating whether Aidan was right to ask Carrie to hang out for five years and whether Carrie should have accepted the bizarre condition. While both are great questions, we prefer to look back at the good moments in the couple’s rekindled relationship. More specifically, we hunted for all the Easter eggs that called back to the couple’s first and second go-arounds in Sex and the City. These are our three favorites.

Aidan Shaw in briefs is a throwback to the original series

In episode 9, Aidan’s friendly Virginia ways get him in trouble with building management. After arriving at Che’s apartment, Aidan heads into the bathroom to shower when a knock at the door interrupts him. He comes out of the bathroom wearing only his underwear. While Aidan was seen in boxer briefs during an earlier encounter, he returned to his previous white briefs for the scene.

Carrie and Aidan | Craig Blankenhorn / Max

Aidan often wore white briefs during his time on Sex and the City. The underwear, sometimes despised by fans, became part of Aidan’s signature look. The inclusion of the wardrobe staple in And Just Like That… is a nice Easter egg from Carrie and Aidan’s earlier romance.

Aidan throwing rocks at Carrie’s window is a call back to the original series, too

In season 4 of Sex and the City, Carrie tried to win Aidan back over a meal with Miranda Hobbes and Steve Brady. When she told Aidan she wanted to get back together, he rebuffed her advance and went inside. Carrie was initially dejected but decided to go back. Instead of ringing the bell to get Aidan’s attention, she threw rocks at his window. Later, he gets her attention in the same way.

In the season finale of And Just Like That…, after the last dinner is enjoyed, Aidan shows up and opts to get Carrie’s attention by throwing rocks at her window one more time. The sweet moment was followed by more heartache, but it remains one of our favorite Sex and the City Easter eggs.

Aidan pulled away from Carrie the same way she once pulled away from him

Once again, in the season finale of And Just Like That…, the show’s writers opted to bring old moments into the present day. In the episode’s final moments, Aidan returns to Carrie’s iconic brownstone to give her some bad news. The apartment was never good luck for the duo, and apparently, it still isn’t. During the difficult conversation, Aidan reveals that he wants to pause their relationship to be closer to his sons. Carrie looks up and asks him how much time he needs.

Carrie and Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn / Max

The moment was a hard one for fans of the couple, but if you watched closely, you may have noticed the scene felt familiar. Carrie and Aidan had a similar moment in season 4 of Sex and the City. Before the couple officially called off their engagement and went their separate ways, Aidan asked Carrie how much time she needed to get comfortable with the idea of marriage. The conversation happened at the same address. Her answer wasn’t nearly as specific as Aidan’s in And Just Like That…, but the result was the same. Aidan and Carrie were not on the same page in Sex and the City, and they still aren’t now. It’s a great Carrie and Aidan Easter egg. It’s also pretty poetic.

While Aidan has walked away from Carrie for now, we can’t count him out. We might see more of Aidan in the future. And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season. No production schedule or release date has been announced.