Rosemarie DeWitt finally put a face to the name of Kathy, Aidan Shaw's ex-wife. That face might be familiar to 'Sex and the City' fans, though. DeWitt actually appeared in the original series as Fern, Miranda Hobbes' co-worker.

Rosemarie DeWitt only appeared briefly in And Just Like That…, but the build-up to her character’s big reveal has been decades in the making. DeWitt took on the role of Aidan Shaw’s ex-wife, Kathy. While Kathy was mentioned in season 6 of Sex and the City, she was never seen. Funnily enough, Rosemarie DeWitt appeared in season 6 of the iconic HBO series, but not as Kathy. Instead, the character she played worked with Miranda Hobbes at a law firm.

Rosemarie Dewitt had a guest role on ‘Sex and the City’ before she became Aidan Shaw’s ex-wife

Aidan Shaw’s ex-wife is a textile designer, according to Sex and the City lore. The couple got together quickly, married, and had their first baby, all in the span of one, shortened Sex and the City season. While Aidan shared the basics of his life with Carrie when he ran into her on the street, Kathy never appeared on screen.

While DeWitt is playing the role of Kathy now, she actually portrayed a character named Fern in the original Sex and the City. Fern was in just a short scene with Miranda Hobbes, but it was impactful. In the season 6 episode “Hop, Skip and a Week,” Miranda is called into a meeting with her boss to discuss performance issues after giving birth to her son, Brady Hobbes. Fern, played by DeWitt, is in the conference as well. It is never noted if she is a fellow lawyer, a paralegal, or an assistant to Maurice, Miranda’s direct boss. Fern never appeared again.

Rosemarie Dewitt’s husband also appeared in ‘Sex and the City’

DeWitt wasn’t the only member of her family to guest star in Sex and the City. Her husband, Ron Livingston, also appeared in the same episode. The duo, however, were not yet married. Their characters did not have any scenes together. The duo appeared in one 2003 episode at the same time. They married in 2009.

Livingston famously portrayed Jack Berger in season 6 of Sex and the City. He may be Carrie’s most hated exes. In fact, he is more disliked than Aleksandr Petrovsky, who ended his relationship with Carrie with an accidental slap to the face. While some And Just Like That… fans would like to see Livingston reprise his role, he has yet to appear. Season 2 is set to end on August 24, so time is running out.

Perhaps he’ll appear in season 3 if Max renews the controversial reboot. While season 2 is expected to come to a close with a much-awaited cameo by Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones, there is no word on if a third season will be made. Season 2 of And Just Like That… has received a warmer reception from fans than the show’s inaugural season, but streaming numbers will ultimately decide if it is worthy of a third season.