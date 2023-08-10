The Actor Who Plays Kathy in ‘And Just Like That…’ Has Ties to Another ‘Sex and the City’ Actor

'Sex and the City' fans can finally put a face to the name Kathy. Rosemarie DeWitt appeared in the iconic series' reboot as Aidan Shaw's ex-wife, but did you know she had a connection to the franchise long before she appeared on it?

And just like that, Sex and the City fans finally laid eyes on the woman Aidan Shaw married. Kathy, Aidan’s ex-wife, appeared for the first time in “There Goes the Neighborhood,” the most recent episode of the iconic series’ reboot. While Kathy is brand new to the series, the actor who played her has an interesting connection to the original Sex and the City. Rosemarie DeWitt portrayed Kathy. The actor, best known for her work in La La Land and The Staircase, is married to one of Carrie Bradshaw’s failed love interests.

Rosemarie DeWitt is married to Ron Livingston

In And Just Like That… Dewitt plays Aidan Shaw’s ex-wife, Kathy, but in real life, DeWitt is married to Ron Livingston. Livingston and DeWitt tied the knot in 2009. They share two children, the first of whom they adopted in 2013. In 2016, they welcomed their second child through adoption.

Rosemarie DeWitt and Ron Livingston | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

While most people best remember Ron Livingston for his work in Office Space, the actor also appeared in several episodes of Sex and the City as Jack Berger. Berger was Carrie’s early season 6 love interest. The duo was first introduced by their mutual publisher. While Carrie insisted they had a connection, Berger had a partner at the time. They eventually did connect and began dating, but Berger showed signs of being trouble fairly early on in their relationship. Eventually, the fiction writer ended his relationship with Carrie on a Post-It that read, “I’m Sorry. I can’t. Don’t Hate Me.”

Some ‘Sex and the City’ fans would love to see Berger return

The Sex and the City fandom might not have loved how Jack Berger ended his romance with Carrie, but they aren’t opposed to seeing him again. In fact, several fans have lamented the fact that Berger hasn’t emerged, even as a random run-in.

The infamous reboot has brought back several key guest stars in its two-season run. Bitsy Von Muffling has reemerged in a couple of episodes thus far. Natasha Najinsky, Mr. Big’s second ex-wife, also made an appearance. So far, Aidan is the only former love of Carrie’s who has popped up. His reentry into Carrie’s life has been a significant one.

Aidan and Carrie | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Kathy and Aidan married sometime before Carrie met Jack Berger. In the season 6 episode, “To Market, to Market,” Aidan revealed his marriage and the birth of his first child when he bumped into Carrie on the street. While Kathy was mentioned, she was never seen in Sex and the City. The fictional couple went on to have two more children but divorced five years before the events of And Just Like That…

There is no word on if fans can expect a third season of And Just Like That… just yet. Season 2 will wrap up on Max on August 24. Whether Kathy will appear again is unknown. Who knows, if a third season of the Sex and the City reboot gets made, perhaps the actor who played Berger will show up.